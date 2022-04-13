A Chewy theft caught on video ended up biting a porch pirate who was caught snatching a package from in front of a residence.
The suspect, Jonathan Shaver, 40, at first denied he was the porch pirate who took a package from a residence while the owner was away. However, his tune changed when police informed him that his mug had been caught on camera, leading to theft charges being leveled against him.
His citation for theft came after the homeowner reported that someone had taken a package that had been delivered from Chewy.com. The victim provided police with a video of the thief that had been captured by his Ring doorbell camera. Police used the image caught by the device to determine it was Shaver who snatched the merchandise.
“He stated he did not know about any packages being taken off of Forrest Drive,” the police report reads. “Officers advised Mr. Shaver he was on video taking the packages, and he admitted to taking the packages.”
The packages contained two dog play pens. The pens were located at a third person’s home.