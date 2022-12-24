1A - Pork Report.jpg

The Beacon Center released its most famous annual publication, the Pork Report, which sheds light on hundreds of millions of dollars in wasteful spending across Tennessee. Examples in this year's report range from the state's no-bid contract for contact tracing given to a company with no previous experience to the $1.2 million in unused homeless pods wasted by the city of Nashville. Thankfully for its taxpayers, Tullahoma was not mentioned in the annual airing of wasteful grievances.

Moving the goal posts