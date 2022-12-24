The Beacon Center released its most famous annual publication, the Pork Report, which sheds light on hundreds of millions of dollars in wasteful spending across Tennessee. Examples in this year's report range from the state's no-bid contract for contact tracing given to a company with no previous experience to the $1.2 million in unused homeless pods wasted by the city of Nashville. Thankfully for its taxpayers, Tullahoma was not mentioned in the annual airing of wasteful grievances.
Moving the goal posts
This year's infamous Pork of the Year "winner" was the "stadium madness" that took place when state and local governments gave millions upon millions of hard-earned tax dollars to build or upgrade professional sports stadiums. While the highlight was the $500 million handed out to the Titans for a new stadium in a wildly unpopular deal, Nashville wasn't alone in taking taxpayer money. Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Memphis also forced local taxpayers to pony up for new stadiums or expansions to existing ones, while also asking state taxpayers for more money.
The proposed Tennessee Titans stadium is reported to be the highest public subsidy for an NFL stadium in history. The first tax dollars committed to the project came from the state legislature by offering up $500 million to help fund a new stadium. The taxpayers are still paying off the original 25-year-old Nissan Stadium. But Nashville wasn’t the only city to get taxpayer dollars for stadiums. Across the state, team owners were happy to take taxpayer-funded handouts offered by the government. Chattanooga and Hamilton County are giving millions in taxpayer dollars and tax incentives to build a new stadium (despite being nowhere close to filling up their current stadium) for their minor league baseball team the Lookouts, while in Knoxville, city leaders expanded the special tax district for their minor league team’s new stadium. And West Tennessee wasn’t left out in taxpayer stadium funding, with Memphis giving $2 million to upgrade Liberty Stadium. The city also began talks with the state for hundreds of millions of dollars and an increase in their hotel-motel tax to fund renovations at current stadiums and the construction of a new stadium for the Memphis soccer team. Despite what government officials say, studies have shown sports stadiums do not create new tax revenue, but only shift a tax base from one area to another.
Other 2022 Pork Report entries included:
Dreadful Dresden drama
An enormous $80,000 mistake by the mayor of Dresden, who paid a firm to do architectural design on a new city hall and municipal complex. The only issue was the city didn't even own the land.
After a devastating tornado destroyed much of Dresden’s municipal property, the city no doubt needed a new city hall and municipal complex. Without submitting it to the city council for consideration, Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn hired a firm to produce architectural drawings, which seems like a good idea theoretically, but it was for a building on property that the city did not own.
To make matters worse, once the mayor learned that the city would not acquire the land, he allowed the firm to produce a second set of drawings for about $80,000. At the city board meeting, Mayor Washburn passed the blame on to the aldermen. When asked by a city alderman why money was spent on drawings for a building that could not be built, the mayor responded that it was a “good question.” This was just a city official using tax dollars as monopoly money. Unfortunately for taxpayers, this entire process will have to be repeated once the city identifies land that it can actually build on.
Homeless in Nashville
Nashville has become known for a lot of things, but one that we wish it wasn’t known for is Metro Nashville Government’s remarkable ineptitude to utilize taxpayer dollars for any coordinated purpose. Currently, Brookmeade Park has a large homeless population. The area is plagued with violence, drugs, and overdoses. This has all happened while $1.2 million worth of taxpayer-funded emergency pallet pods remain unused in storage. The official statement from the Homeless Impact Division to Fox 17 said, “The pods in question were provided for emergency use during COVID and the state has not authorized their use for other purposes.” It is not clear if the city has actually asked the state to use the pods for other purposes. Either way, they continue to sit in storage unused. This is yet another example of the government seemingly having good intentions to try to help with the homeless issue in Nashville but not even enough common sense to know how to follow through.
Knox knocks it out of the park
A frivolous lawsuit the city of Knoxville filed against Netflix and Hulu for franchise fees that was a lose/lose for taxpayers.
The city of Knoxville is continuing its streak of nickel and diming taxpayers when it comes to broadband and streaming services. After the Knoxville Utility Board appeared in the Pork Report last year for committing $700 million for government-run broadband despite the fact that 98 percent of Knoxville residents have multiple choices in broadband, the city may have one-upped itself this year. In an astonishing lawsuit, the city of Knoxville is suing streaming services Netflix and Hulu because of the city’s loss of revenue due to residents’ cord cutting (getting rid of cable).
Instead of celebrating new technology that gets rid of a monopoly and makes it cheaper and easier to watch your favorite shows, Knoxville is intent on punishing these providers with a frivolous lawsuit that will cost taxpayers one way or another. Either the city loses the lawsuit and taxpayers are on the hook for all the time and resources used by the city for the lawsuit, or the city wins the lawsuit and streaming services inevitably raise prices on consumers to cover the tax increase that cities like Knoxville are forcing on them.
*Update: On November 22nd, the Tennessee Supreme Court sided with Netflix and Hulu ruling that they do not need to pay franchise fees to localities.
Bristol, Johnson City in a real pickle
Millions of dollars spent by both Bristol and Johnson City for "economic development opportunities," which in reality are just pickle ball courts and softball fields.
One of the main reasons we write the Pork Report every year is to shine much-needed sunlight on some of the worst uses of taxpayer money in hopes that some bad press and public opposition will make the assailants think twice before wasting tax dollars again. Unfortunately for residents of Johnson City, it appears that your city commission has no shame and has decided to double down on their bad decisions when it comes to spending taxpayer money.
After making the Pork Report last year by spending a whopping $13 million dollars on five baseball diamonds, they have allotted another $4.4 million of tax dollars to build two synthetic turf softball fields and two grass soccer fields that even the commission seems to be confused about after already voting to approve it.
"From pickle ball courts in Bristol to unused homeless pods in Nashville, there continues to be plenty of material for the Pork Report," said Beacon Vice President of Strategy and Communications Mark Cunningham. "This report is supposed to be tongue in cheek, but it's also meant to educate taxpayers on how their money is being wasted by state and local governments."
Cunningham continued, "There is one piece of good news, however, in such a polarized political environment. Despite many people saying Republicans and Democrats can't agree on anything, this report shows that wasting tax dollars seems to be the one thing that brings both parties together."
The 2022 Pork Report comes from state and local budgets, media reports, state audits, and independent research conducted by Beacon Center staff and scholars.