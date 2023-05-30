post office hiring fair.jpg

As part of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the United States Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. As a result, the Postal Service is hosting in-person job fairs on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST, at the Tullahoma Post Office located at 200 S Jackson St., Tullahoma, TN 37388.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. Whether it is your first career or next career, the Postal Service is a great place to work that provides job security, career advancement opportunities and generous benefits.

Recommended for you