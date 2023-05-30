As part of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the United States Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. As a result, the Postal Service is hosting in-person job fairs on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST, at the Tullahoma Post Office located at 200 S Jackson St., Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. Whether it is your first career or next career, the Postal Service is a great place to work that provides job security, career advancement opportunities and generous benefits.
In this role, you deliver and collect packages along routes in rural areas during weekdays, weekends, and holidays. You also provide a variety of services to customers along your assigned route. You may be required to use a personal vehicle if a postal vehicle is not provided. As an RCA, you may be eligible to receive health benefits and promotion to a career opportunity. This position is ideal for candidates that enjoy staying active and working independently outdoors with occasional customer service interactions.
Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC): $19.94 per hour
In this role you deliver and collect packages along routes in rural areas. You also provide a variety of services to customers along your assigned route and may be required to provide your own personal vehicle. As an ARC you may opt to provide service to your community on weekends and holidays or up to seven days each week; whichever suits your lifestyle. If you enjoy working outdoors, while keeping your week free, this may be a great fit for you.