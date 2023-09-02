Bonnaroo Paramore

According to a report presented to the Manchester Safety Committee at the Aug. 28 meeting, Manchester Police made 43 drug-related citations or arrests at the festival that topped 80,000 in attendance this past June.   

According to the report, there were 24 drug-related citations issued on-site. “The predominate drugs were mushrooms and marijuana,” Manchester Police Chief Bill Sipe said. “Although the whole smorgasbord was available out there.”

