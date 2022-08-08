Horses

The State Veterinarian is advising horse owners to be alert after another confirmed case of Potomac Horse Fever (PHF) in Tennessee. This week’s detection in a horse in Wayne County is in addition to two cases earlier this month in DeKalb and Rutherford Counties.

“We are seeing an uptick in PHF cases in Tennessee compared to previous years,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “This disease typically coincides with hot weather, which is why it’s common in the summer and early fall. Vaccination and minimizing risk can help horse owners protect their animals.”