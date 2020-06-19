The “Power Couple” of Wendy and Eric Fruehauf has joined the Baker & Cole Properties team, bringing over 40 years of real estate knowledge with them.
Wendy and Eric Fruehauf, have a deep-seated passion for real estate. Both, are full-time realtors with 40+ years, of combined experience, serving both, the local communities and rural areas of Southern Middle Tennessee. This pair works hand-in-hand, not only to achieve, but exceed, your real estate goals. Whether you are looking to buy or sell, Wendy and Eric specialize in all aspects of real estate: residential homes, land, lots, farms, and commercial properties. In addition, Eric is a talented and seasoned Auctioneer with 20+ years of experience. Wendy is his Chief Coordinator, assisting with all of the auction details, start-to-finish. Their professional memberships include: The Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors (MTAR), National Association of Realtors (NAR), and the Tennessee Association of Realtors (TAR).
The Fruehauf’s combined knowledge, expert skills, and strength of their connection serve as the foundation to shine as pillars for the local community and surrounding counties. Moreover, their teamwork is not checked at the office, on their way out of the door. Much of their personal time is spent volunteering, actively participating in community events, and putting on charitable benefit auctions, supporting those in need. Commendably, Wendy and Eric were recognized in 2017, as “Volunteers of the Year” from Life Care Center of Tullahoma. Eric received statewide recognition in 2018, as “Volunteer of the Year” for the Tennessee Health Care Association. In addition, Eric has served as Chairperson for the Moore County Tax Equalization board for 15+ years.
Baker & Cole Properties is proud to welcome and present, both, Wendy and Eric, as newest members to the team; who happen to be a team, on their own. As a duo, we know you will find this “Power Couple” offers invaluable knowledge and expertise that extends well beyond traditional real estate services. Contact the Fruehauf’s today, to learn how they can help bring your real estate goals to fruition.