The Power of 100 Women-Coffee County invites you to attend its next meeting, at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 - via ZOOM. With a heart for service, a love for the community and an overwhelming sense of paying it forward, The Power of 100 Women in Coffee County started in 2019. Board members include: Christy Brown, Heather Phillips, Pietra Bush, Linda Conklin, Holly Jones, Pam Carver, and Mindy Palmer.
Each quarter, nonprofit organizations present to the voting members. After the presentations are complete, the winning nonprofit receives $100 from each member. Since its inaugural meeting, the Power of 100 Women, Coffee County, TN has donated over $17,000 to date. Some of the entities include: The StoreHouse Food Pantry, Come to the Table, Shepherd’s House, CASA and Coffee County Schools resource center.
“The difference in our organization is the collaborative efforts of the group - the power truly is coming together,” Founder Christy Brown said. “One person might give a hundred dollars to one organization. By joining forces a large financial contribution can make a huge impact on these super local nonprofits. Ultimately, our goal is to raise $10,000 each quarter. Just imagine how that could impact a receiving nonprofit! We can’t accomplish that without supporting members - please join us to help these local charities continue their good works.”
The Power of 100 Women-Coffee County, will hold their quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16, held via zoom, beginning at 6 p.m.
“Now more than ever, community support is needed to support local nonprofits and their endeavors,” the organization’s announcement reads. “The 2020-2021 pandemic has prohibited usual fundraising efforts that these local nonprofits usually do to continue their missions.”
To become a member, find their nonprofit application or, to sponsor a future meeting, visit their website at www.powerof100womencoffeecounty.com. Send an email to: coffeetnpowerof100women@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook at Power of 100 Women-Coffee Co. TN.