The community is invited to attend a special event this Saturday, Aug. 1, and pray.
The inaugural “Lord Heal Our Land” Prayer Walk is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at South Jackson Civic Center.
According to event organizer Debra Clark, the event is open to anyone of any faith who would like to walk and pray for the city, county, state and nation as a whole and “for the Lord to heal our land.”
“This all started with me on July 5,” she told The News.
According to Clark, she said she received a vision from God on multiple occasions that compelled her to organize the event.
“I was praying for a while and asked the Lord, ‘What would you want me to do,’” she said. “I immediately got a vision of a mass of people walking down the street.”
At first, she said, she was against the idea, but once she kept getting the vision and heard a friend share the exact same vision with her, she knew this was the step she needed to take.
“I reached out to a couple people and we decided to go for a prayer walk,” she said. “Our nation needs a prayer walk. We need prayers; our city needs prayers. There’s so much division and so much hate and so much hurt in the land right now, that we, as Christians, felt like we wanted a non-political, any-denomination, anybody-who-wants-to-come to help heal our land and bring us together.”
Clark stressed the non-political aspect of the walk, saying she did not want people to come to the walk with political signs or slogans and sow more division in the community; rather, she said, she wanted people to embrace peace and the Lord during the event.
“We are advertising this a strictly a non-political function,” she said.
While participants are welcome to carry an American flag, the Tennessee state flag or the Christian flag, Clark said the organizers did not want the walk to become about political issues.
The walk will begin at South Jackson Civic Center. Walkers will make their way down Jackson Street to Tullahoma City Hall, where prayers and praise songs will take place, before making their way back to the civic center.
Several different denominations of churches will have representation at the walk and who will pray over specific issues, such as the city leaders, the school system and more, Clark added. Two people in the group knocked on the doors of at least 75 different churches asking them to be a part of the walk this weekend, she said.
As of Friday, confirmed speakers were Tim McGehee of Grace Baptist Church, Steven Hovater of the church of Christ at Cedar Lane, Rickey Wade with First United Methodist Church and Elizabeth Sparkman with Eastside Community Church of the Nazarene, though more were on the way, including someone from Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Another aspect of the walk will be to encourage people to wear masks and keep socially distant if at all possible.
“We want to follow local guidelines for COVID, to include wearing a mask and social distancing,” she said.
People will still be able to socialize with one another, but Clark said there will be announcements for family groups to stick together in order to minimize spread and exposure.
Clark added that while the Facebook event specifies Christians, anybody who wants to join and pray for the community is welcome to attend. She also said she hopes the prayer walk can become an annual event.
Those wishing to attend should plan to arrive 30 minutes before in order to find parking at the civic center.
