The Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Nashville Predators Foundation.
Representatives of the Nashville Predators Foundation made a stop at Faith Lutheran Church at 101 Bragg Circle Tuesday morning to present the grant to the organization. The Predators also donated GNASH pillows and Predators Foundation Calendars, which will be given to patients in the hospice facilities that the foundation serves.
HHRF President David Elrod said the Predators Foundation has been a generous supporter of the nonprofit for three years by providing financial aid that’s used to tend to those who are terminally ill and their families.
“We just truly appreciate the support that’s been given and what they enable us to do,” Elrod said.
Predators Foundation Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said the organization is proud to support many organizations in Middle Tennessee and to witness and hear the stories of the lives that have been impacted.
“We are proud to give money to organizations that are really making a great impact in the community, making a difference in people’s lives, and we’re just proud to align ourselves with such great organizations,” King said.
HHRF is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides for the unmet needs of terminally ill patients and families who are not covered by Medicare, Medicaid, insurance or other resources. The Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation serves patients in Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, Lincoln, Moore and Warren counties.
According to HHRF Executive Director Pat Howard, the grant will go toward helping people who need assistance with food and utilities. She added on rare occasions HHRF will also help with other requests. She said one such instance involved a boy diagnosed with cancer and the family only had one photo of him where he was in the hospital.
“One of the social workers goes, ‘No that’s not right. You’re going to get a good picture of him,” Howard said. “HHRF was able to provide that picture for him and had one especially made to put up in their house.”
King said when the Predators Foundation hears similar stories, they want to give them more money to help families in need.
“For us to be in Nashville but not knowing the needs of different communities, we rely on great organizations who are entrenched within their community to use the money we raise in ways for families’ needs,” she said. “We’re just proud to align ourselves with such a great, respectful organization.”
HHRF will be hosting its annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk Saturday, Oct. 23, at Tims Ford State Park to benefit the foundation and the patients it serves. For more information about the event or HHRF visit hospiceofthehighlandrimfoundation.org.
For more about the Predators Foundation visit nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow the Predators Foundation on its social media pages.