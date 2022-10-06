Tactical Combat Casualty Care class

Tactical Combat Casaulty Care class held at Arnold AFB Medical Aid Station on August 15, 2022

 Brad Hicks

“It is better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war.”

This proverb encourages preparation. It calls for people to take advantage of calm times to hone their skills, as their abilities may be needed immediately should the quiet be suddenly shattered.