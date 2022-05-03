Voters headed to the polls Tuesday, May 3, to cast their ballots for county races, including choosing their next sheriff, circuit court clerk, general sessions and circuit judges, county trustee and county commissioners, among many others. Most races will be decided tonight, as the bulk of the races were only among Republican candidates.
Polls officially closed at 7 p.m., however, anyone still in line at 7 p.m. is still allowed to remain in line until they cast their ballots.
According to unofficial results from the early voting period, Bobby Carter has pulled ahead of competitor Eric Burch by nearly double. Carter has pulled in 2,443 votes so far, while Burch has only logged 1,224 in the race for Circuit Court Judge Part II.
In the race for District Attorney General, incumbent DA Craig Northcott leads challenger Felicia Walkup 2,103 to 1,636.
William Lockhart has garnered himself 2,862 complimentary votes in his Circuit Court Clerk Part I race, as he is unopposed.
In the General Sessions Judge races, Part I has seen Greg Perry receive 3,023 complimentary votes so far, while Part II is seeing Gerald Ewell with a slight lead over Garth Segroves. Ewell has received 1,959 votes, while Segroves has netted himself 1,693 so far.
The race for sheriff is so far incumbent Chad Partin's to lose, as he has more than double the votes of challenger Alethia Smart-Rawn. Partin so far has 2,510, while Rain has 1,205.
Jenny Anthony is so far leading Josh Morris 2,085 to 1,567, according to the unofficial results.
Incumbent Road Superintendent Benton Bartlett also holds a slight lead over primary challenger Scott Hansert 1,998 to 1,487.
Public Defender John E. Nicoll has received 2,846 complimentary votes in his unopposed race for another term in the public defender's office.
Judd Matheny, running for county mayor, has received 3,077 votes in his race. He faces Independent Margaret Cunningham in the general election in August.
Another complimentary race, the county trustee, has so far seen incumbent John Marchesoni receive 3,198 votes so far.
Other races, including the one partisan seat on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, also have some results. So far, Gigi Robison has netted 905 votes in the Republican primary. She will join Independent Sid Hill, an incumbent, on the general ballot later this year. Both will return to the board, as there were only two seats open.
The only Democratic candidate running for Road Superintendent, Ronnie Watts, has netted 218 votes so far.
The only Democrat running for Constable Seat 3, Brian Coate, has so far netted 76 votes.
Incumbent Register of Deeds Donna Robison Toney has so far netted 3,071 complimentary votes. She is unopposed in her race and will face no opposition in the general election.
In the County Clerk race, Republican Melissa Northcott Anderson has so far received 2,820 votes. She faces incumbent Theresa McFadden, an Independent, in the general.
County Commissioners
As for County Commission seats, here is the breakdown for each district on the Republican side:
DISTRICT 1
- Helen DeBellis, 105
- Jimmy Hollandsworth, 260
- Benny Jones, 146
DISTRICT 2
- Joey Hobbs, 313
- Claude S. Morse, 298
DISTRICT 3
- Ashley Kraft, 145
- Laura Cason Nettles, 231
- Rose Ann Carden Smith, 225
- Scarlett Taylor, 66
DISTRICT 4
- Tim Brown, 304
- Joseph M. Hodge, 251
DISTRICT 5
- Missy Davis DeFord, 393
- Tim Morris, 359
- Allen Parton, 236
DISTRICT 6
- Terry Hershman, 231
- Jon Holland, 142
- Dennis Hunt, 266
DISTRICT 7
- Tina Reed, 136
DISTRICT 8
- Dwight Miller, 318
- Tim Stubblefield, 423
DISTRICT 9
- Jenna Amacher, 121
- Charles Lynn Sebourn, 233
- Frank C.B. Watkins, 217
On the Democratic ballot, Mike Stein has netted just 27 votes during the early voting period for County Commission in District 2. Bonnie Gamble, running for Commissioner in District 5, has netted just 28 votes. The only other Democrats on the ballot for county commission, in District 7, Rosemary Crabtree and Jackie A. Duncan, have netted 20 and 26 votes, respectively.
UPDATE:
With 9 of 19 precincts reporting, the latest unofficial results are now in:
CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE PART I
William Lockhart: 1,409 Election Day votes for a total of 4,271 complimentary votes so far.
CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE PART II
Bobby Carter is running away with his race, netting 1,103 Election Day votes of the 9 precincts reporting for a total so far of 3,526, while Burch only has another 665 to his total so far for a total of 1,889.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL
Incumbent Craig Northcott still remains ahead of challenger Felicia Walkup. With 9 precincts reporting, Northcott has added 969 Election Day votes for a total so far of 3,072, while Walkup has so far netted 820 Election Day votes for a total of 2,456.
PUBLIC DEFENDER
John Nicoll has so far added 1,428 votes on Election Day for a total so far of 4,274.
COUNTY MAYOR
Judd Matheny has added another 1,535 votes to his tally for a total of 4,612 so far.
TRUSTEE
John Marchesoni has added another 1,590 so far, for a new total of 4,788.
GENERAL SESSIONS JUDGE PART I
Greg Perry has added another 1,511 complimentary votes for a new total of 4,534.
GENERAL SESSIONS JUDGE PART II
Gerald Ewell has pulled further ahead of Garth Segroves with the nine precincts reporting. He now has 2,998 votes to Segroves's 2,370.
SHERIFF
Incumbent sheriff Chad Partin has netted a large Election Day gain of 1,164 so far for a total of 3,674 to Alethia Smartt-Rawn's Election Day gain of 616. Her new total is 1,821.
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
Incumbent Jenny Anthony has added another 1,070 votes so far for a new total of 3,155, while Josh Morris is still in second with just 685 Election Day votes so far for a total of 2,252.
COUNTY CLERK
Melissa Anderson has netted 1,432 Election Day votes for a new total of 4,252.
REGISTER OF DEEDS
Donna Toney has also added another 1,504 Election Day votes for a new total of 4,575.
ROAD SUPERINTENDENT
Benton Bartlett has added another 1,035 Election Day votes for a total of 3,033, while Scott Hansert has added just 716 so far today for a total of 2,203.
COUNTY COMMISSION
DISTRICT 1: With nine of 19 precincts reporting, the two candidates with the most votes in District 1 so far are Jimmy Hollandsworth with 423 and Benny Jones with 271. Helen DeBellis trails with 157. Hollandsworth added 163 Election Day votes, while Jones added 125 and 52.
DISTRICT 2: Joey Hobbs has added 156 Election Day votes for 469 total; Claude Morse has added 128 for 426 total in the Republican side. Democrat Mike Stein has added 17 for a total of 44.
DISTRICT 3: Laura Cason Nettles is currently in first place with 358 total after adding 127 Election Day votes. Behind her is Rose Ann Carden Smith, who added 110 Election Day votes for a total of 335. Third place belongs to incumbent Ashley Kraft, who added just 100 Election Day votes for a total of 245. Bringing up the rear is Scarlett Taylor, who only added 47 Election Day votes for a total of 113. Kraft essentially conceded earlier tonight on social media.
DISTRICT 4: Tim Brown has added 182 Election Day votes for a total of 486, making him the winner in that race. Second place belongs to Joseph M. Hodge, who added 118 Election Day votes for a total of 369.
DISTRICT 5: Missy DeFord, the incumbent in the new District 5, has emerge the winner in her race, netting 246 Election Day votes for a total of 639. Behind her is Tim Morris, who added 252 Election Day votes for a total of 371. Coming in third is Allen Parton, who nabbed 135 Election Day votes for a total of 371.
DISTRICT 6: In District, the winning Republican is Dennis Hunt, who added 268 Election Day votes for a total of 534. Behind him is Terry Hershman, who added 242 Election Day votes for a total of 473. Jon holland brought up the rear with 117 Election Day votes for a total of 259.
FINAL NUMBERS
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results are in!
According to those unofficial results, Bobby Carter will be the next Circuit Court Judge Part II, as he netted 4,215 total votes. His opponent, Eric Burch came up fairly short with only 2,260 total votes. Carter will join Judge William Lockhart in the Circuit Court. Lockhart netted 5,100 total complimentary votes.
On the General Sessions side, Gerald Ewell has secured the second judge's seat, netting 3,483 total votes to his opponent Garth Segroves's 2,930 total. Ewell joins Judge Greg Perry on the bench. Perry secured 5,389 complimentary votes in the primary.
Unofficial results show of the 35,325 registered voters in Coffee County, just 7,422 cast their ballots in the primary election--a mere 21% of the electorate.
Election Day was also good to incumbents, as the District Attorney, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk and Road Superintendent all won their primary races.
District Attorney Craig Northcott established an early voting lead and never lost it, defeating challenger Felicia Walkup 3,767 to 2,815. That race was decided tonight, as there is no Democratic candidate that will advance to the general election.
Sheriff Chad Partin also established an early voting lead and held onto it throughout the night. He defeated challenger Alethia Smartt-Rawn 4,482 to 2,060 when all precincts reported. Partin will face off against two different Independent candidates in the general election in August, Brandon Tomberlin and Danny Ferrell. Jenny Anthony retained her seat, defeating challenger Josh Morris 3,725 to 2,727. Road Superintendent beat Republican challenger Scott Hansert 3,525 to 2,661. Bartlett will face Democratic challenger Ronnie Watts, who received 379 complimentary votes in the Democratic primary.
Unchallenged races
Public Defender John Nicoll secured 5,100 complimentary votes for another term in office.
In the county mayor's race, Republican Judd Matheny secured 5,495 complimentary votes. He will face Independent Margaret Cunningham in the general election in August.
County Trustee John Marchesoni netted 5,669 complimentary votes for another term in office.
Register of Deeds Donna Toney, also unchallenged in her race on both sides of the aisle, nabbed 5,420 complimentary votes for another term in the Register's office.
COUNTY COMMISSION
DISTRICT 1: Jimmy Hollandsworth and Benny Jones will be the commissioners for District 1, netting 423 and 271 votes, respectively. They have no Democratic challengers for the general.
DISTRICT 2: Republicans Joey Hobbs and Claude S. Morse will face off with Democrat Mike Stein in the general. Hobbs secured 469 votes to Morse's 426. Stein ended the night with 44.
DISTRICT 3: The new commissioners for District 3 in Manchester will be Rose Ann Carden Smith and Laura Carson Nettles, who secured 413 and 394 votes, respectively. They beat out incumbent Ashley Kraft, who snagged 288, and Scarlett Taylor, who netted 154. They face no Democratic opponents in the general.
DISTRICT 4: Tim Brown and Joseph M. Hodge will represent District 4, securing 626 and 454 votes, respectively.
DISTRICT 5: District 5 has Democrat Bonnie Gamble facing off against Republicans Missy DeFord and Tim Morris, who won the Republican primary with 639 and 611 votes, respectively. Gamble netted just 41.
DISTRICT 6: Dennis Hunt and Terry Hershman will represent the 6th county district after securing 534 and 473 votes, respectively.
DISTRICT 7: Republican Tina Reed ended the night with 251 total votes in District 7 in Tullahoma. She will face off against both Jackie Duncan and Rosemary Crabtree, who netted 54 and 34 votes, respectively in the Democratic primary.
DISTRICT 8: Incumbents Dwight Miller and Tim Stubblefield will return to the county commission after securing their reelection bids. Miller nabbed 534 votes while Stubblefield secured 700 on his own.
DISTRICT 9: Incumbent District 9 Commissioner Lynn Sebourn was the big winner tonight, securing 383 votes to return to the commission seat. He will be joined by Frank C.B. Watkins, who secured 330 votes to move on to the general election in August.
Other races
Road Commissioner Seat 3 saw Republican Carolyn Beaty Duke receive 842 complimentary votes.
On the Coffee County School Board race, Seat 1 on the Republican side saw Thomas E. Ballard net 1,617 complimentary votes. Seat 2 saw departing Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell and Brent Parsley receive complimentary votes; Cordell with 1,072 and Parsley with 1,235. Seat 3 on the County School Board saw Jennifer Peacock Hodge receive 1,939 complimentary votes.
The Manchester School Board Republican primary saw Travis Hillis receive 1,019 complimentary votes. For the Tullahoma School Board, Republican Gigi Robison receive 1,522 complimentary votes
Democrat Brian Coate ended the night with 149 complimentary votes for Constable Seat 3.