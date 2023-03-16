2A - SBA US Small Business Administration.jpg

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced that certain private non-profit organizations (PNPs) in Tennessee that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans for losses from the severe winter storm that occurred Dec. 22-27, 2022. The weather locally consisted of record cold temperatures that caused numerous plumbing issues some that led to structural damage.

Eligible PNP organizations in the following Tennessee counties may apply: Cocke, Coffee, Davidson, Greene, Henderson, Knox, Maury, Perry, Putnam, Shelby and Washington. Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.