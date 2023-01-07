Coffee County Probation Director Linda Baker has announced a new program to build a library within the office for clients that are on probation.
Baker says that one of the questions on the intake for new clients is, “What are your hobbies?” Many clients report they like to read. As they are discussing what types of books, there has been a spark ignited in their eyes.
Reading is something that holds great importance in many aspects in life. It can educate you on things you do not know or want to know more about. It can also serve as a way to spark interest in furthering your education. Reading can also take you to a time and place where you can destress from worries of the day.
The second part of collecting books for adult readers comes into play with their children at home. The office would like to encourage the adults that are on probation to read with their young children at home. There is nothing better than being a good example of reading, than you reading to your child.
Since this program is new, the office is starting from scratch, meaning at this time they only has a few books on hand.
The staff would like to collect books that are novels, history, and mystery, anything that would spark the interest of positive adult reading. They are also collecting books for children birth to third grade. A good day would be when a client is able to come into the office, pick their own book out, and take a book home to read to their child. This can give them an opportunity to start their own family library.
The probation office and their officers have a history of trying and implementing new programs to promote well-being of the clients, citizens, and the community they serve.
If anyone has books they would like to donate, you may drop them by the probation office located on the first floor of the Justice Center 300 Hillsboro Blvd. You may also contact Ms. Baker for more information at 931-723-3939.