The Coffee County Probation office will soon have a case management system that will allow the staff to spend more time with clients instead of spending hours each day to record and look for data on paper. The initial cost of the system is about $30,000.
The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee voted on Aug. 25 to authorize the purchase.
The committee approved $30,000 for the system. This amount includes installation, training and licensing fee. The licensing fee is about $5,200 and will be recurring annually.
Before approving the funds, budget and finance committee members Lynn Sebourn and David Orrick requested information, aiming to find out if the new system will save enough time and resources for the probation office to offer a good return on investment.
Youth Services Director Leanne Eaton, who has used the same system for several years, said it has been very beneficial not only for her office but for the entire court system, speeding up the process and making it more efficient.
Deputy Director of Coffee County Probation Linda Baker presented her request to the budget and finance committee. She hopes to have the system fully implemented soon.
The name of the system is Quest Case Management Systems, said Baker.
“Hopefully the training will start in early November,” Baker said. “I am in the process of interviewing for two job openings. I want to get those employees’ feet on the ground first, before we dive into a whole new electronic case management system.”
She expects the training to take about two weeks.
“Once the training is complete, the system will be up and running,” Baker said. “However, we will be phasing in and out new and old files.”