During the Sept. 8 full commission meeting Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell and the rest of the county commission issued a resolution of memorial, sympathy and commendation to the late Harold Gene Stillings.
Stillings served as Coffee County Veterans Officer from Oct 27, 2014 up to his death on July 3 of this year. His service was characterized by “dedication, fairness and outstanding service to the people of Coffee County.”
He was commended for his service and a copy of the resolution was presented to his family while Cordell praised Stillings for his work as the Veterans Officer.
“I certainly thank Gene for his service to his county and his country,” Cordell stated.
Cordell then recognized State Sen. Janice Bowling to the podium. She attended the meeting to present a proclamation she and State Rep. Rush Bricken sponsored in the Tennessee General Assembly and was ratified by the Tennessee House of Representatives and Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton to the Stillings family.
“Whenever I had my town hall meetings, Gene was there,” Bowling said. “Sometimes it was to talk about veterans - a lot of times it was to talk about veterans - and often times it was to visit. He was a man who loved his county and the veterans.”
The state proclamation recognized Stillings for his work on improving the quality of life for the citizens of the county. The proclamation spoke about Stillings’ career in the military as a Navy veteran, including his time on the ship USS America CV-66, serving as a crew member when the ship was first commissioned.
Bowling continued to talk about Stillings’ career after the military where he served as a firefighter for the Orlo Vista Fire Department, and a volunteer firefighter for the Kissimmee Heights Fire Department before relocating to Manchester to serve as a mechanic for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Bowling then recalled Stillings’ time as the veteran’s officer during which he helped about 4,000 veterans as well as logging nearly 5,000 hours-volunteer time taking veterans to their doctor appointments.
“Gene Stillings leaves behind an indelible legacy of integrity, probity in public life, compassion, loyalty in private life, indulgence, and dedication in all of his chosen endeavors,” Bowling said.
A copy of the proclamation was presented to Stillings’ wife Margaret and her son Daniel. Cordell gave a tearful memorial for Stillings for his hours of helping other veterans.
“You may have seen a little white van sitting out there [in the parking lot] that Gene wore out over the years carrying veterans and their families to the hospitals and to their doctors,” Cordell said.
Bowling said she was honored to present the proclamation for Stillings, whom she considered a friend.