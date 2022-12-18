1A - literacy council GELF UTR Navy Sailor.jpg

The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) stated mission is to strengthen early literacy in Tennessee, partnering with United Through Reading to connect military service members with their children through the gift of reading this holiday season. GELF is providing 10,000 books for military service members to video-record reading them aloud, and the recording and book will be sent to their children at home in Tennessee.

Through GELF’s gift, 1,220 military-connected children, birth to age eight across Tennessee, including Tennessee National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Support Activity Mid-South, NSA Mid-South CDC, families stationed at Fort Campbell, and the 4th Marines Recruiting District, will receive eight high-quality, age-appropriate books to keep families reading together and a book light to remind them of their loved ones. Service members can read the donated books aloud while being privately recorded with the United Through Reading App, and the videos and books will be sent to their children.