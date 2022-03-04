As winter moves further into the rearview mirror, the needs of the unhoused in Tullahoma have not diminished. Organizers and volunteers with the Tullahoma Winter Shelter Project (formerly named the Tullahoma Emergency Shelter Project) have shifted focus on how to help those experiencing homelessness in the community now that the shelter project has closed.
Rupa Blackwell, a Tullahoma alderman, has been coordinating with several volunteers to provide breakfast or lunch meals to the unhoused community in Tullahoma as a way to continue assisting them now that the physical shelter is closed. The shelter was open during the colder months of the year, from December to February, when temperatures dipped below freezing regularly. The location of the shelter rotated month to month and even week to week, with a number of Tullahoma churches taking in those looking for a safe, warm place to sleep.
One of the frequent visitors and a member of the unhoused community himself, Raphael, has taken on a leadership role in coordinating the meal distribution. He, along with volunteer Janie Cunningham and Blackwell, meet twice a week in Frazier McEwen Park to distribute the meals prepared by Cunningham. The meals are always travel-friendly, including things like sandwiches, easily portable fruits and vegetables and other snacks like brownies and rice cereal treats packed brown-bag-style to allow for those needing the meals to be able to transport them back their encampments or on their travels.
Cunningham said she met with Blackwell at the end of January when the alderman was searching for someone willing to help provide the food and distribute it to those in the unhoused community who did not feel comfortable coming to the shelters.
“That’s what I volunteered for—to be a part of that group,” she said. “There’s a number of us who are doing this. We started last Thursday [Feb. 24]. I just basically brought my food and dropped it off. Then it was delivered.”
Cunningham said she also likes to add some variety to the foods that she prepares in order to allow those needing the lunches to have some good options each week, she added.
Raphael said he and his wife took over the coordination of getting the word out to those experiencing homelessness in Tullahoma along with volunteer coordinator Karl Smithson. Having the shelter, he said, helped many of those people connect with the resources they needed to get jobs or pay cell phone bills.
He also wanted to reduce the stigma attached to not having a permanent address, including prejudices against himself and those in his community. Oftentimes, he said, people assume that he and the other homeless people in town are panhandling for drug money, but that’s often not the case. Rather, he said, people like him just “need a little help.”
“I know everybody’s tired of seeing me panhandling,” he said. “I’ve been kicked out of bars and banned from every store for panhandling. I need a little help. I’m not doing it for drugs or anything like that. I’m doing it to keep food in my mouth or a roof over my head.
“A lot of people are scared of us,” he added. “They judge us, like the cover of a book, but a lot of us are good people. My friend, T, and his fiancée, they both got a job. They’re real good people.”
While some members of the unhoused community end up in county jails for “stupid stuff” like panhandling, Raphael said the community’s priorities are to keep themselves fed, warm and safe, as well as to get medications. They also want to have gainful employment like the rest of the town but the lack of a permanent address or reliable transportation makes employment difficult to first attain and then to keep. Raphael’s own car was able to get him and his friends around to doctor’s appointments, job interviews and the like, but it recently quit working, leaving him and his community without a way to get to those places and other, important meetings, like appointments at the local Social Security office or the driver’s license testing location.
“Now we don’t have a vehicle, so I’ve been walking all the way from the Three-Way Market to [the park],” he said.
Raphael said he was grateful for the shelter project and those who organized it, saying the shelter saved more than a dozen lives this winter from the frigid temperatures. While not everyone experiencing homelessness in Tullahoma came to the shelter and stayed through the nights, at the very least, Raphael said, they were able to come and eat some good food and know there were people out there who cared enough to help them however they could.
“We saved, probably, about 15 people’s lives this year, including mine,” he said. “It got cold this year, and I’m very happy some of the churches opened.”
The only thing he wished he could solve was the judgment from some people in the community.
“A lot of people judge us, and it hurts us,” he said.
Another thing he said he would like to see the city take on is the installation of a permanent homeless shelter in town. He and his wife, Brittany, recently attended a Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting to request the city leaders keep the homeless community in mind when making financial decisions about the city. Brittany asked the city leaders if there was any way that the city could fund a homeless shelter, since there was not currently a place for the unhoused community to go without legal repercussions. City leaders thanked her for attending but could not offer her any solutions at the present time.
Tullahoma used to have a small homeless shelter, the Shepherd’s House, but the organization recently underwent changes to its operational model and shifted to a transitional housing program for women and children rather than a straight homeless shelter. Since then, the unhoused community has resumed setting up encampments around town, which sometimes get moved by law enforcement or property owners, leaving that community without any single place to sleep.
Shepherd’s House transitioning its type of assistance was one of the contributing factors for the Tullahoma Winter Shelter Project’s impetus, organizers told The News back in November.