From left, Janie Cunningham, Alderman Rupa Blackwell and Raphael, a member of the unhoused community of Tullahoma, look over the pre-prepared sack lunches made by Cunningham. Cunningham works with Blackwell creating portable lunches for members of the unhoused community to take if they need them. The meals are a spinoff of the Tullahoma Winter Shelter Project, coordinated by Blackwell, the United Way of Hwy 55 and Pam Bussell of the Coffee County Salvation Army.