The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee recommended a resolution that will designate a portion of a 12 acre plat in the Coffee County Joint Park to support the construction of a permanent Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
The resolution will go before the full commission during the March 8 meeting.
The proposed site is Lot One in the Joint Park. A minimum of 5 acres will be allocated for the TCAT campus. This location could also share a proposed $4.6 million consolidated Coffee County Health Department clinic.
Coffee County has been recommended by the Tennessee Board of Regents to be added to the Master Plan for a new permanent TCAT satellite campus.
Chairman of Budget and Finance Bobby Bryan is the sponsor of the resolution along with Commissioner Margaret Cunningham. The addition comes in the wake of a TCAT satellite location to the former state Vocational Rehab building that was leased by the Department of Human Services.
The current TCAT location will provide industrial maintenance training and in the future offer a nursing program.
The recommendation passed 5-0 in committee.