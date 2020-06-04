As tensions between law enforcement and citizens grows following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a peaceful protest against police brutality has been scheduled for this weekend in Winchester.
The protest is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. It will begin at the old Fred’s location at 1755 Decherd Blvd and end at the Franklin County Annex building at 851 Dinah Shore Blvd.
According to the Winchester Police Department, the department received an application to protest from the city limits in Decherd to the Franklin County Square Saturday, June 6.
Winchester Police Chief Richard Lewis approved the protest application and spoke with the petitioner.
“They want this to be a peaceful protest about George Floyd and ongoing issues with police brutality,” the department said. “The Winchester Police Department supports the protest and will do everything in our power to make it successful. Neither the petitioners nor the Winchester Police Department want any violence or destruction.”
The department further stated it will have measures in place in case any “out of town actors, or anyone for that matter,” attempts to cause harm to the protestors or the community.
“We hope that this community will come together on this issue for a step in the right direction for a positive outcome.”
There are not currently any scheduled protests taking place in Tullahoma.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.