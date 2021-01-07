The storming of the Capitol by protesters led to a change of heart for Republican lawmakers who represent Tennessee in Washington, who were in the chambers when the seat of government was breached.
“These actions at the U.S. Capitol by protestors are truly despicable and unacceptable,” said Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn while the Capitol was still under siege Wednesday afternoon. “While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws.”
Four people died and 52 others were injured (as of the count Thursday) during the clash on the Capitol grounds, which saw protesters burst into the congressional chambers as lawmakers were hustled away to safer quarters. Order was restored hours later after Capitol Police, who were bolstered by National Guard troops.
Blackburn, a first-term U.S. Senator who represents the Volunteer State, called the siege a crime and noted she planned to vote to certify the election results, something the Senate was debating with the Capitol was invaded.
“To the protestors that have breached the Capitol building: you are disrupting the democratic process. You should be ashamed of yourself. This is violence,” she said. “This is a crime. It must stop. I will vote in support of certifying the Electoral College results.”
Newly-sworn U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, who ran on the platform that he was “endorsed by Donald J. Trump” after serving as his ambassador to Japan, said he planned to vote for certification of the election while condemning the conduct of the Capitol invaders. Haggerty rolled into office after getting three-fourths of the Coffee County vote in November in the same election that saw Trump roll locally with 73% of the county’s votes.
“I have always believed in peaceful protesting,” Haggerty said during the attack. “What is happening at the U.S. Capitol is not peaceful, this is violence. I condemn it in the strongest terms. We are a nation of laws and this must stop.”
Originally, both Blackburn and Hagerty said they would be objecting to the formality of certifying the Electoral College vote, making Tennessee the only state with both senators objecting. After the events at the capitol, however, both senators changed course and certified the results.
U.S. Representative John Rose, who serves Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District, which includes Tullahoma, was one of seven representatives from the Volunteer State who stayed course and objected to the Electoral College certification.
“I voted to object to the Electoral College vote counts in both Arizona and Pennsylvania as part of my fight for election integrity so that all Americans can have trust in the process that defines this nation,” Rose said of his vote. “Over the last two months, an overwhelming number of Tennesseans in my district have communicated their serious concerns about the 2020 election; and tonight I was their voice in Washington. I felt it as my duty to push to preserve our democratic republic through a thoughtful debate on the obvious flaws of the 2020 election process.”
Rose said the election results needed to be called into question.
“While the actions of my fellow Members of Congress and I did not reverse the blatant failure of some states to properly vet the votes, the debate was an important opportunity to discuss the concerns of the many people who are dissatisfied with our electoral process,” Rose noted.
While sticking to his guns when it came to opposing election certification, Rose condemned the breaching of the Capitol.
“The violence we witnessed did not prevail,” Rose said. “We returned to the House chamber, carried out our constitutional duty of debate, and moved forward with the great American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. Only through diligence can we hope to restore your trust.”
Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden, in a state that went solidly for Trump in both 2016 and 2020, said the perpetrators of the Capitol attack must be prosecuted.
“It’s an extremely emotional day for all of us that poured our hearts into President Trump’s campaign,” the chairman said “We have the right to be heard, but not to the point of violence and destruction. The Republican Party is the party that supports law enforcement, rights, and the rule of law, and not defunding the police. Today’s perpetrators will be brought to justice and the truth will come to light. For now, let’s act responsibly, pray for our country and our leaders, and get ready to Make America Great Again.”