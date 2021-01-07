A public hearing is set for Monday, Jan. 11 for a surplus property request sent to the city of Tullahoma.
According to city officials, the request is for the city to see .11 acres, or approximately 5,000 square feet, of land inside the East Decherd Street right-of-way immediately adjacent to 320 S. Polk St.
Tan Nguyen submitted a request for the city to surplus the property, which is located next to his home, in November so that he could build a two-car detached garage on the property. Nguyen owns a legal non-conforming lot at the corner of South Polk and East Decherd streets, according to city officials.
The East Decherd Street right-of-way appears to be 100 feet wide, and the existing roadway is approximately 22 feet in width. The city should retain at least a minimum of 50 feet total of right-of-way width along East Decherd Street.
The Tullahoma Planning Commission voted 6-1 in favor of sending a favorable recommendation to the city board at the November meeting.
Should the city board vote to surplus the property, only owners of contiguous properties may bid on the surplused area. In addition, the successful bidder would be required to provide any necessary public easements for the property.
Anyone who would like to speak on the surplus property request is encouraged to contact City Administrator Jennifer Moody at jmoody@tullahomatn.gov or by calling 455-2648 to coordinate their speaking time, as the next city board meeting will be held electronically via Zoom, pursuant to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 65.