A public hearing has been set for Monday, Jan. 25, for a rezoning request for a Southside Street property.
The applicant, Billy Denby, is seeking to renovate his property, which has historically been used for residential purposes but is zoned as commercial.
According to Denby's application, he began renovation work, including installing windows and siding and reqiring the property, when he was informed by the city's planning and codes department he would have to shut down his work, as the property was zoned for commercial use instead of residential use. His plan is to get the property rezoned back to R-3, high-density residential, and continue his renovation work.
Rezoning requests must go before the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission for a public hearing prior to being heard by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen for and additional two public hearings, as it requires amending a city ordinance.
The planning commission sent a favorable recommendation to rezone the property to the city board at its Dec. 21, 2020 meeting. The rezoning request must now be approved twice by the city board before the change is made. Public hearings must be held on the request in order to allow for members of the public to speak on the issue if they wish.
Planning staff recommends the board approve the request, as it "consistent with the adopted land use plan."
If the request passes at the city meeting on Monday, it will go through one more public hearing and vote from the board at the subsequent city board meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.