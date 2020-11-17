The Tullahoma Art Center is asking for help to tidy up before the holidays.
With the Christmas season on the horizon, the Tullahoma Art Center will be hosting a clean-up starting this Friday, Nov. 20.
The clean-up will start at 10 a.m. Friday morning and go until the afternoon. Anyone wanting to bring their shovels and rakes can also stop by Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. as well.
“The flower beds at the art center are in dire need of cleaning and some bushes need pruning," officials announced in a statement.
TAC representatives said any help is appreciated.
For more information about the clean-up contact Jackie Smotherman-Smith at jackie.smith@tullahomaartcenter.org or 455-1234.