Wednesday night, members of the Tullahoma City Schools administrative team opened the floor for public input on the priorities of the district in its strategic plan. For around an hour Wednesday afternoon, the administrative team, led by Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens, engaged in discussion with staff members, parents, community members and other community representatives on how the district can better serve all its current and future students.
Stephens explained that the leadership team, made up of building-level and administrative officials, worked to identify the top three areas of focus the district needed to act upon by going through what was called a “SWOT” analysis. SWOT stands for the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats facing the district. Stephens said the leadership team identified its facilities, school-to-work pathways and virtual programs as the main focus areas for the next several years.
Similarly, Stephens said, she took the same exercise to the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, which yielded the exact same results.
“What was just amazing to me was the same three priorities showed themselves,” she told The News. “That was fascinating, because they did not know what the outcome of the leadership team was. They knew that work was being done, but they didn’t know the outcome.”
Stephens said she was pleased and excited about the turnout from Wednesday’s meeting, held in the Jack T. Farrar Elementary School gymnasium.
“I am very hopeful to get some helpful feedback to help us refine our priorities for our strategic plan,” she said. We’ve got community members; we’ve got parents; we’ve got staff. That’s exciting to me, that people are invested and they want to offer their voice to the process.”
Those who attended were invited to evaluate the three priorities and offer their opinions on how specifically the district could work on those priorities, whether that be ideas for curriculum, suggestions on how to improve community-school partnerships or anything else district officials may not have thought of on their own.
Having the community’s feedback is an important step in the strategic planning process, Stephens said, because it allows the district to hear from community members if the district is working in the right direction for its students or if it needs adjustment.
“We still want to know are these the right things,” Stephens said, “and that’s what today is about and what Monday will be about.”
Wednesday afternoon’s meeting was the first of two planned by the district. Any community member who was unable to attend the Wednesday planning session is invited to attend the second meeting, which is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. That meeting will also be held in the Farrar gym.
Stephens said she wanted to offer two different days and times in order to allow for the most people to offer their opinions and guidance for the district.
“I wanted to offer one during the day, as that was helpful to some, and I wanted to offer one in the evening, and I thought a little separation—a day of the week difference—would be helpful to engage different people,” she said.
Rich Ellis, President of Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, said he was pleased to see the district offering the open comment events as both a parent and a representative of the community’s hospital.
“I think it’s a great process,” he told The News. “As a representative of a community hospital, we’re very interested in workforce development and education for our employee’s kids. When we go out and recruit positions to come to the community, they want great educational opportunities for their kids, and so this input process is fantastic.”
Ellis said he is happy to have the hospital participate in career-oriented events in the schools, such as career days or career fairs, as a way to expose students to possible careers in the health care industry. He added he would be open to seeing more involved partnerships with the schools. Currently, Vanderbilt has certain limits on student clinicals; Ellis said the hospital frequently works with both Motlow and MTSU to have nursing students or students pursuing radiology or respiratory illnesses come into the hospital to work in real-world settings. He stated the hospital would “certainly want to explore” having younger students in the hospital to learn.
As a parent, Ellis said having open format commentary sessions like Wednesday’s event was important to ensure the district continues to stay competitive with other school districts in offering the best education to the community’s children.
“We have five kids; all five of them have at one time been in the school system,” Ellis said. “That’s certainly important to me as a parent that our kids are being well trained to either go straight into some vocation or pursue college if that’s what they want to do. I think this just reinforces our ability to do that.”