1A - Jim Woodard.png

Jim Woodard

Multiple members of the public, including three former aldermen, presented their opinions on the actions of the board and specific aldermen following the actions taken by Alderman Jenna Amacher on Feb. 1 and 3.

According to city officials, Amacher was discovered in a file storage closet at City Hall, investigating documents that were in a bin, waiting to be shredded. Amacher made a statement to The News following the discovery, in which she stated the box was unlocked upon her discovery, which was guided by information by a “whistleblower,” who she revealed to be city recorder Rosemary Golden.