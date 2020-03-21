Publix Charities recently made a generous donation to Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity (HRHFH). The corporation’s charity program gave $2,500 to the local nonprofit.
“This is the second time that Publix Charities has given to us,” HRHFH President Terrie Quick said. “They made a contribution to us last year as well.”
HRHFH is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization that is “dedicated to building simple, decent, and affordable homes in the southern middle Tennessee counties of Coffee and Franklin since 1992.”
The nonprofit is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International which has over 2,300 affiliates worldwide. HRHFH partners with volunteers and low income families to fulfill its purpose. Homeowner families are chosen according to their need, ability to repay the no-profit, no-interest mortgage and their willingness to work in partnership with HRHFH.
Volunteers provide most of the labor during the building process, while individuals and corporate donors provide money and materials to build Habitat houses. As part of the home building process, partner families themselves invest hundreds of hours of labor - "sweat equity" - into building their homes and the homes of others. Partner families are required to undergo home maintenance and household budget training to ensure ownership success. The houses are sold to these families at no profit and with no interest. All mortgage payments are invested in a revolving fund that is used to build houses for the next pre-qualified families, according to the organization’s website.
“The great thing about Publix is that they are still so new in our community, but right off of the launching pad they were all about helping the community with their charity program,” Quick said. “They are really a corporation about giving back. We are so grateful for this donation.”
According to www.publixcharities.org, Publix Charities was founded in 1966, when Publix founder George W. Jenkins established a charitable foundation with the intention of caring for his community and a vision that the giving would continue long after he was gone.
“The result is stronger communities infused with hope and prepared for a brighter future. If you represent a nonprofit organization that is doing great things for your community,” the website reads. Their areas of focus are youth, education, reducing hunger, and alleviating homelessness.
Publix Super Markets Charities serves the communities surrounding Publix's stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.
For more information about HRHFH and giving back, visit their Facebook page “Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity” or call 393-2383.
