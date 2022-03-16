Publix Charities lent a helping hand to the Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity (HRHFH) recently with a donation of $5,000 to the local nonprofit.
According to HRHFH President Terrie Quick, as soon as Publix opened its doors in Tullahoma in 2018 HRHFH has applied for and received a donation from the corporation’s charity program.
“The personnel have always been so excited with us at any point,” Quick said.
Publix Store Manager Megan Targett said Publix believes in being responsible citizens in the community and providing a donation to local nonprofits like HRHFH is one big way the company can do to help.
“Anything we can do to help the community and [HRHFH] is a great organization and we fully support them,” Targett said.
HRHFH is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian organization dedicated to building simple, decent and affordable homes in Coffee and Franklin counties since 1992. The nonprofit is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, which has over 2,300 affiliates worldwide. HRHFH partners with volunteers and low income families to fulfill its purpose. Homeowner families are chosen according to their need, ability to repay the no-profit, no-interest mortgage and their willingness to work in partnership with HRHFH.
Quick said the program requires that any selected future home owners must contribute “sweat equity hours” in building the home alongside with the volunteers and the home builders.
“The goal is to build affordable homes for qualifying, deserving and hard-working families,” Quick said.
According to Quick, HRHFH has recently built three homes in Franklin County thanks to the partnership with Nissan, who provided funding and volunteers to “make these dreams come true.” She added in Tullahoma there are currently four possible lots on which to build more homes. In order to build the homes, Quick said HRHFH needs at least four corporate partnerships to help provide funding and volunteers in Tullahoma.
“We calculate four sponsors giving $25,000 each should get the dirt moving in Tullahoma for a deserving family,” she said.
HRHFH is planning on holding some fundraising events in Tullahoma throughout the year to raise funds and encourages everyone to either follow the organization’s Facebook page or its website at hrhfh.org for updates and to make donations. Those wanting to get involved can contact Quick at 273-2201 or HRHFH Office Manager Elisa Chessor at 247-5599.