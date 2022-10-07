The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the purchase of three new police vehicles for the Tullahoma Police Department during their Sept. 26 meeting, following a postponement at an earlier meeting due to confusion over the availability of state contract pricing.
This was the third time that the item of purchasing new police vehicles has come before this board since August. It was initially voted down as an item on the consent agenda for the Aug. 22 meeting of the board and then postponed during the Sept. 12 meeting in order to confirm state contract pricing was available.
The discussion surrounding pricing came following remarks from City Administrator Jennifer Moody regarding the lapse in state contract pricing, which became a topic of debate at the Sept. 26 meeting.
“This item could’ve been approved last week, but we were given false or untrue information,” started Alderman Kurt Glick.
Alderman Robin Dunn interrupted his statement with a rebuttal of “that is false,” but Glick continued.
“We were given false information about the police cars last time,” he said. “The state contract pricing was in effect. I think there was a lot of discussion about it. I thought it seemed strange at the time, so I investigated it and found that the state contract pricing was valid from July 1 of this year, and it’s good until December 31 of 2023. Ford of Murfreesboro had ordered 300 of the vehicles just to be prepared, and once you turn in your purchase order, you get in line as they were delivered to Ford of Murfreesboro to be able to get them. It would’ve put us a little higher in the picking order. Hopefully there [haven’t] been too many come in since then. It is difficult to do our job as aldermen if we are not receiving truthful or timely or correct information.”
Mayor Ray Knowis declared this last statement to be inappropriate.
“We could have purchased these vehicles and been in line on August 22, five weeks ago, when the item was initially on the agenda,” said Alderman Daniel Berry. “I get that it was because somebody said we needed to have more discussion. The proper way to do that is to pull it off the consent agenda and have that discussion. There [are] no issues with transparency, because every bit of that information was in our board packet that evening. It wasn’t hiding anything from the public, so transparency is not a reason. The reasons that were given [were]: we don’t have time to discuss these items tonight and to make a point. And I make that point because the alderman,” he said, referring to Glick, “is trying to place all the blame on the city administrator when that blame lies [with this board]. I will eat that blame from our police department with the rest of this board.”
“I don’t think it’s transparent when, it’s not in our agenda that the three [vehicles] we purchased last year, we still don’t have, and that there’s a light bar issue,” Alderman Jenna Amacher responded. “I do have some concerns about making another $100,000-plus expenditure. When will we be getting these? When will they be available for use? Can we use our old light bars? What is the timeline on this? If we still don’t have the ones from last year, are we gonna just order three more and have almost $300,000 worth of vehicles sitting somewhere waiting on a light bar? How do we prevent that from happening?”
Amacher requested a response to her queries, and Knowis yielded his time to City Administrator Jennifer Moody.
“Regarding the purchase of three vehicles last year, it is my understanding that we ordered the cars last year, when they were approved on the agenda. When we give them our purchase order number, we are encumbering the funds, but we are not in control of the shipping date or the supply chain issues that are going on all across the globe. Our vehicles have been sitting on the lot in Columbia, but they have not been able to get the light bar packages that we ordered. My understanding is that just this week, we finally had one that is going into the garage to be equipped.”
Lieutenant Phil Henderson, with the Tullahoma Police Department, was present to further elaborate. Henderson is in direct contact with car dealers on behalf of the police department and oversees the police fleet, according to the city administrator.
“When I was there about three months ago, the city of Memphis had 200 patrol cars that were at that same dealership, waiting to be outfitted,” said Henderson. “Once they start on, say, Memphis, then they will do all of those vehicles before moving on to the next [order]. Each city’s cars are brought into the shop based on the date of their purchase order. Columbia Dodge can be a one-stop shop. They put everything on the vehicle: light bars, cages, all the decals. When you pick it up from Columbia Dodge, all you have to do is put the tags on.”
Amacher then asked whether a separate shop could be used to attach these supplementary parts to the police vehicles. Henderson confirmed that the vehicles that were attached to the new purchase motion would be going to a different vendor for that precise reason.
Amacher then asked for clarification on the reference to a computer chip shortage that Moody made in the previous meeting, as well as her comments on the state contract pricing no longer being available.
Moody explained that the information she gave at the last meeting was based on her own knowledge from conversations with Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams. Neither Chief Williams nor Lt. Henderson were at the previous meeting, as the item was not originally on the meeting agenda.
“My understanding was that, when the item was not approved on Aug. 22, our opportunity to purchase those vehicles would expire before the next meeting,” Moody said. “When I followed up with [Williams], he said that Ford of Murfreesboro stated that [the vehicles] had to be purchased by Sept. 9. Dodge had talked to the state procurement office about rebidding their state contract pricing.”
Because one vendor cannot be allowed to rebid without all vendors being allowed, that opportunity was opened to all vendors. Dodge had gone up $7,000 or more per unit, according to Moody, and Williams suggested Ford SUVs as an alternative.
“At the time that you asked me [at the Sept. 12 meeting,] I didn’t know whether he had contacted them to find out whether they were going to rebid the state contract or not,” Moody said. “But I assumed that if one dealer had taken the opportunity to get more per vehicle, then they would as well. Fortunately, they didn’t. They said they would honor the price they had given us in early August.”
No further discussion unfolded, and the motion passed seven to zero.