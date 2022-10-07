Lt .Phil Henderson

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the purchase of three new police vehicles for the Tullahoma Police Department during their Sept. 26 meeting, following a postponement at an earlier meeting due to confusion over the availability of state contract pricing.

This was the third time that the item of purchasing new police vehicles has come before this board since August. It was initially voted down as an item on the consent agenda for the Aug. 22 meeting of the board and then postponed during the Sept. 12 meeting in order to confirm state contract pricing was available.