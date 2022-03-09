Later this month, the gymnasium of Tullahoma High School will be decked out in amethyst for the annual Purple Olympics. Saturday, March 26, Alzheimer’s Tennessee will welcome members of the public to celebrate families in the community living with Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias.
The morning will feature plenty of brain healthy and stimulating games, musical entertainment, free food, door prizes physical challenges and fun for all ages, according to Fran Gray, the Alzheimer’s Tennessee South Central Office Coordinator.
This year’s Purple Olympics will be the fourth annual event held in Tullahoma. Originally set inside Wilkins Stadium at Tullahoma High School, bad weather forced the event indoors, where it has remained since.
Gray told The News the event will feature an address from Tullahoma Athletic Director John Olive, whose mother passed from complications of Alzheimer’s. Additionally, the event will honor Tullahoma’s state-level representatives Rep. Rush Bricken and Sen. Janice Bowling with certificates of appreciation for their support of the Silver Alert Bill, which streamlined communications for missing persons alerts involving seniors, called Silver Alerts. The bill was passed during last year’s session of the Tennessee General Assembly and went into effect July 1, 2021. According to Alzheimer’s Tennessee officials, six out of 10 of the estimated 120,000 Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s disease will wander at some point during their illness, making the bill an imperative step in assisting those with the disease and their caregivers and families.
“Alzheimer’s disease steals the memories, independence and ultimately the dignity of those we love,” Alzheimer’s Tennessee said in a statement. “For more than 38 years, Alzheimer’s Tennessee has been helping individuals in the Tullahoma area and beyond, along with their families and caregivers better understand Alzheimer’s and dementia. The cost of this disease, both emotionally and financially, can be heartbreaking.”
Alzheimer’s disease is not a part of normal aging but rather a brain disease. One of the best ways to slow the progression of the disease is early detection, which allow for extended periods of medication and intervention. Unfortunately, there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but with support for programs like the Purple Olympics and Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Tullahomans can help doctors and researchers find the root cause and hopefully cure for the disease.
According to Gray, every dollar raised by Alzheimer’s Tennessee stays in Tennessee to benefit those living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Donors—both high-dollar corporate ones and individual, grass roots donors—can feel proud knowing that their donation directly helps Tennesseans battling the disease as well as helping the caregivers and family members.
Registration for the morning will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the opening ceremonies to begin at 9 a.m. Games will begin about 9:30 a.m. For more information on teams and to register, visit alztennessee.org/purpleolympics or call Gray at 931-434-2348.