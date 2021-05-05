The Purple Olympics to benefit Alzheimer’s Tennessee will be held Saturday at Tullahoma High School gym.
The event, in addition to being a fundraiser, is to celebrate and support families in the community living with Alzheimer’s disease. The gathering will offer live music, food and door prizes and has something for all ages. Registration begins at 9 a.m. followed by the Olympic parade at 10 a.m. and the games will commence at 10:30 a.m.
The goal is to raise $30,000 this year and thus far there is about $10,000 more to go before achieving the milestone. Those who are interested can go online to www.alztennessee.org/purpleolympics. At the site you can opt to donate, join a team or participate as an individual. There are also incentive gifts for those who donate.
More than 120,000 Tennesseans have Alzheimer’s disease and an estimated 400,000 Tennesseans are care partners for someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Every dollar raised by Alzheimer's Tennessee funds vital programs and services in Tennessee, including educational programs for family care partners and healthcare professionals that will be listed on this site throughout the year, as well as advocacy for top research.