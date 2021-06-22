One of Tullahoma’s long-time residents has crossed over to her home in Heaven.
Tullahoma resident Louella Martin Pyle died on Friday, June 18. She was 103 years-old.
Louella was born on July 14, 1917 near Turkey Creek in Moore County. She lived life in a log cabin where there was no working electricity or water. According to her son-in-law David Enzfelder, her only way of communication growing up was a hand-crank telephone and a hand-operated radio.
When Louella was born during the 1918 flu pandemic, also known as the Spanish Flu. According to family members, her mother would go help people around the country and treat them.
During her time on the family farm, she helped to sew baseballs for the Lannom Manufacturing Company in Tullahoma, where the company provided a clamp to hold the ball while they sewed it. She was paid one penny for each baseball.
She began her first job at the factory when she turned 16, which is where she met her husband Paul Pyle for the first time. The two married in the 1940s and traveled the country in a homemade trailer as journeymen electricians before settling down in Tullahoma, which was Paul’s hometown.
In 1945, Paul established his photography studio where the two worked together for 30 years producing school yearbooks, wedding portraits, newspaper banners and so on. After they retired from the photography business, the Pyles started a new business venture in crafting Appalachian mountain dulcimers, where Paul made them in his wood shop while Louella finished them. They traveled to craft fairs and festivals throughout the Southeast to sell the dulcimers.
Over the course of 20 years, Paul and Louella made exactly 1,648 mountain dulcimers.
While Louella didn’t have a former education, she was very self-educated and wrote volumes of poetry. To commemorate her 90th birthday, her daughter compiled a book of Louella’s poetry into a volume titled “The Life and Poetry of Louella Pyle.” Her work has been featured in The News and recognized by the State of Tennessee.
She also never missed an election ever sense she casted her vote in the presidential election of 1940 where she voted for Wendell L. Willkie over Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Louella, along with her late husband, were also active members of their community. Louella was a charter member of the Lady Lions, Rhyme Time Club and Tullahoma Historic Society.
According to her friends and family, the most important thing in her life was her relationship with the Lord and her church family at Cedar Lane church of Christ. When she wasn’t able to attend in person during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 she would watch via livestream.
Louella received many honors in her lifetime for her commitment to the community in Tullahoma. In 2014, the city renamed a Wilson Avenue bridge that crosses Rock Creek to the “Paul and Louella Pyle Bridge,” and Louella was recognized by the Tennessee Senate for her life’s accomplishments for her 100th birthday with a certificate of recognition, describing her as “one of Tennessee’s most outstanding citizens.”
For her 103rd birthday, Louella’s family organized a special birthday parade for her where friends, family and members of the community drove by and wished her a happy birthday while she sat in her front yard. Louella summed up her feelings about having her three generations of her family with her on her 1-3rd birthday with one word: wonderful.
“She was a very humble person,” Enzfelder said. “She felt very loved on and it was one of the greatest days in her life. She had a wonderful life.”
Visitation is set for Tuesday, June 22 at Daves Culbertson, 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service at Cedar Lane Church of Christ on Wed. June 23 at 11 a.m.
Daves Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.