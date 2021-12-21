Those wanting to seek office can now go pick up their petition papers and qualify for the upcoming 2022 elections.
Starting Monday, Dec. 20, potential candidates could stop by the Coffee County Election Commission office at 1329 McArthur St., Suite 6 in Manchester to pick up petitions for the May 3 primary. Approximately 16 potential candidates didn’t let the grass grow under their feet as they picked up their papers on the first day. The deadline to file petitions is Thursday, Feb. 17, at noon and the deadline to withdraw will be the following week on Thursday, Feb. 24, at noon.
The May 3 primaries will determine the Republican and Democratic candidates for almost every political office on the county level, including Coffee County mayor, all county commissioner seats in all districts, Circuit Court Judge Parts 1 and 2, county trustee, district attorney general, General Sessions Judge Parts 1 and 2, sheriff, circuit court clerk, county clerk, public defender, register of deeds, road superintendent, all road commissioners, all constables and all seats for county, Tullahoma City and Manchester City school boards.
Several candidates have already announced their campaigns for office. Those include former State Rep. Judd Matheny and Luke Cameron vying for county mayor as Gary Cordell announced he will not be seeking re-election after serving two-terms.
Three names who announced their intent to run for Coffee County Sheriff are sheriff deputy and SRO Alethia Smartt-Rawn, Manchester Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin and Danny Ferrell.
Other candidates who’ve thrown their hats in include Melissa Northcott Anderson for Coffee County Clerk and both William Lockhart and Bobby Carter for the seats of Circuit Court Judge Parts 1 and 2 respectively. Lockhart currently serves as Circuit Court Judge, Part 1 as he was sworn in August, filling the vacancy left by L. Craig Johnson earlier this year.
Voter registration for the May primary is Monday, April 4.
After the local Republican and Democrat candidates have been selected in the primary, the general elections for the city and county will be held Thursday, Aug. 4, along with along with Independents and other candidates not involved in the primaries, such as those running for school board.
The Tullahoma city races on the Aug. 4 ballot include four alderman seats, three for four-year terms and one for a two-year term, and two school board seats for four-year terms.
The Manchester offices up on the ballot include the mayor’s seat, unexpired two-year term, three alderman seats for four-year terms and three school board seats for four-year terms.
Along with local general elections, the Aug. 4 ballot will include statewide primaries for governor, U.S. House of Representatives (6th Congressional District), Tennessee House of Representatives (47th House District), state executive committeeman and committeewoman as well as questions as to whether to retain or replace various judges on the state’s supreme and appellate courts.
The dates to pick up and submit petitions for the Aug. 4 general election are Monday, Feb. 7, through Thursday, April 7 at noon.
For more information contact the Coffee County Election Commission office at 931-723-5103.