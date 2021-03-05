A public hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza to discuss zoning issues that would allow a rock quarry in the area.
The public hearing will take place before the Coffee County full commission meeting scheduled for that evening at 6 p.m. The resolutions to amend the zoning resolution of the county is on the agenda.
The request for creating a special quarrying district – Q1 – was filed by Terrell and Gail Waterson, who own land they plan to lease to Hawkins Asphalt Paving, the company that wants to establish a quarry in the Beechgrove area.
The company requested a zoning change in early 2020, but residents protested and created a petition which has garnered over 2,000 signatures.
In October, the Coffee County Planning Commission voted down the request for a new quarry in a 4-3 vote. However, the planning commission can only send an unfavorable recommendation to the full commission as it has the final say.
A public hearing was held before the Nov. 11 full commission, where Coffee County Gary Cordell stated the meeting was to give all the commissioners an opportunity to hear points from both sides on the issue of the quarry.
After hearing from representatives and citizens in attendance for and against the rock quarry, it was decided to amend the agenda to remove the resolution regarding the discussion on the quarry so the applicants can have the language in the resolution reviewed by the planning commission.
At the Dec. 22 Planning Commission meeting, the decision on the request for a new quarry ended in 3-3 tie vote. Like the vote in October, the rezoning resolution would go forward to the next full commission meeting with a negative recommendation from the planning commission.