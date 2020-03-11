With questions raised about the residence of former General Sessions Judge candidate Jess Stockwell, reporters at The Manchester Times attempted to confirm that Stockwell lives at the Coffee County address he provided to the Coffee County Elections Office, as state law requires; however, there’s no confirmation of that.
To run as a judge in Coffee County, candidates must be residents of the district for one year.
The address Stockwell has provided to the Coffee County Elections Office is 707 Forrest Dr., Tullahoma.
However, county records show that Stockwell’s sister, Barbara Dattulo, owns the 707 Forrest Dr. property. According to Franklin County records as of the 2020 property tax assessment, Jess Stockwell and wife, Linda, own and have a mailing address 215 H Lane, Estill Springs, TN 37330.
Additionally, the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee lists Stockwell’s address as 215 H Ln., Estill Springs, TN 37330-3542 and that “information (is) accurate as of Friday, February 28, 2020.”
When contacted for clarification, Stockwell said that he is a legal resident of Coffee County.
“I can show you my driver’s license, sir,” Stockwell said by phone, “I’d be happy to show you my driver’s license to 707 Forrest Drive.”
When asked about the Franklin County address, Stockwell again said the Tullahoma address is listed on his driver’s license.
“I’m telling you that my driver’s license says 707 Forrest Drive, Tullahoma, Tennessee, alright. I am a legal resident of Coffee County, and my wife and my relationship is nobody’s business,” he said.
Coffee County Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar said that state law requires candidates to be residents of the circuit or district for one year.
Farrar said that the election petitions are signed under the penalty of perjury.
According to Farrar, the basic qualifications for general sessions judge include being 30 years of age, a resident of the state for five years and a resident of the circuit or district for one years, and licensed to practice law in the state.
When address information is provided to the elections office by candidates, the office does not verify that address.
“We just issue the petitions, and we look (the candidates) up to see if they are registered voters at the address given,” Farrar said. “Every time someone signs a voter registration form, they are signing under a penalty of perjury that they are telling the truth that is their residence.”
County property records can be viewed at https://tnmap.tn.gov/assessment/.
Stockwell finished fourth in the general sessions race this past week.