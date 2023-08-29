The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved Jason Quick, former Tullahoma High School Principal, to be the new City Administrator.
The decision came after a Citizens Committee conducted evaluations of several candidates and ranked them according to their resumes through an evaluation process provided by Municipal Technical Advisory Service Management Consultant Honna Rogers.
A special meeting was called at the beginning of August to rank the seven top scorers which was met with opposition from the aldermen, and the meeting ended without any decision. Also, several Tullahoma residents came and spoke on behalf of Quick, who did not score high enough to make it into the top seven scorers. Interim City Administrator Kenneth Pearson was one of the top seven scorers.
During the regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 14, BoMA determined to each put forth four names that they thought most appropriate for the job. Pearson received the most votes with seven, and Quick had six, and candidates Christopher Dorsey and David Strahl each had four votes.
According to the memo from Assistant to the City Administrator Assistant Jordan Wilkins, Strahl withdrew his interest when contacted by Knowis to be interviewed, and thus, the other three were the only ones to be considered.
The remaining candidates then completed a city department tour with department heads and staff on Aug. 22 and 23 before BoMA conducted interviews with each of them on Thu, Aug. 24. Per the memo, Knowis requested that the board consider nominations for selecting an applicant and extending a job offer effective Oct. 1, which would give the appointed applicant time to transition from their current employment and prepare to assume the position.
Alderman Daniel Berry suggested that they specify a start date agreed by BoMA in the special called meeting, after Alderman Kurt Glick and Jenna Amacher said Oct. 1 is not soon enough for Quick to start. Amacher added that a contract would not be necessary, as they would be just making an offer to Quick.
In the Aug. 28 meeting, Quick was nominated by Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Mathis, and Pearson was nominated by Mayor Ray Knowis. BoMA voted, and Quick was chosen with just two votes for Pearson–Knowis and Berry.
It was iterated by Berry, Amacher, Alderman Bobbie Wilson and Alderman Derick Mann that all three candidates were excellent, and that there was “no wrong choice,” according to Berry, who advocated for Pearson.
BoMA then voted to do an official reconsideration of the candidates, proposed by Berry, “so that we can show 100% solidarity.” Amacher made the motion, Berry seconded.
Glick made the motion to approve Quick, and Amacher seconded. The vote was unanimous.
BoMA also determined that a special called meeting would be set for Tue, Sept. 5 to set a start date for Quick and determine pay with approval from him.