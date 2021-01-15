A man faces aggravated assault charges after he allegedly attacked a Whispering Oaks couple with a baseball bat.
The suspect, Cody Quick, 30, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated burglary. He faces up to six years in prison on the felony assault charge.
The victims said Quick, who is a relative, kicked in the door to their residence and began assaulting the male inside the home before turning to man’s wife.
The altercation then spilled outside the house, at which time Quick allegedly grabbed a baseball bat that was lying next to the residence. “He hit (the victim) in the head with it,” police revealed in their report on the incident, with the officer noting there was blood coming from the right side of the male victim’s head.
“He then turned his attention to (the male victim’s wife) and struck her on the left side of her back,” police noted in their report.
Police did not reveal what led up to the confrontation or Quick’s motives for the felonious attack.