It's official, Tullahoma will have a new principal at THS this coming fall, as Jason Quick was hired on Wednesday by the city school district.
“We are very excited about the student-centered approach and positive energy Jason Quick brings to Tullahoma High School," said Scott Hargrove, THS Director of Schools. "Due to Jason’s familiarity with the high level of expectations and traditions of our high school, we look forward to welcoming back a Wildcat to lead the next steps of success for THS.”
Quick will be replacing Kathy Rose who is set to retire at the end of this school year. Quick is a Tullahoma native, graduating from THS in 1984. He most recently served as an assistant principal and fine arts director at Athens City Schools in Alabama.
Quick has additionally served as an administrator at Bob Jones High School in Madison, Alabama. He also taught and coached at Huntsville High School in Alabama, and as well as the South Gibson Special School District in Tennessee.
