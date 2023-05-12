The Class of 2023 will be the last graduating class for Tullahoma High School Principal Jason Quick as he has tendered his resignation, effective June 30 after three years at the helm of the city school.
“Thank you for the opportunity to have served as the principal at Tullahoma High School for the past three years,” Quick began in his resignation letter tendered to Director of Schools Catherine Stephens. He also sent out letters to students and parents in announcing his intention to leave his role as high school principal.
“I’m so looking forward to finishing out an incredible school year as principal and handing out diplomas and giving fist bumps and hugs to my dear friends in the Class of 2023 on graduation night,” he said in a separate notification letter to faculty.
Quick said he was honored to have been chosen three years ago to return home and lead Tullahoma High School.
“Upon arriving, my focus has been to return my alma mater on its path to excellence,” he said. “During my tenure, the collaborative efforts of our fantastic faculty, staff, and new admin team have created an exciting, diverse campus culture that allows every student to find their place at THS and prepare for life as a productive adult. Additionally, the past three years have allowed for a strengthened re-engagement with the community, as support from our residents has never been higher.”
After thanking the school system for the opportunity, Quick said he felt it was time to leave.
“Over the past several weeks, it has become clear to me that the time has come for me to focus on other priorities in my life, both personally and professionally,” in his letter to the staff. “One of the sacrifices a person makes in the demanding role of principal at Tullahoma High School is that of family and focus of attention they deserve but receive at a much lower level. I have always believed a man’s priorities should be in the order of family, family and career. For the past three years, this list has become disjointed and out of kilter for me.”
Quick admitted he had planned to stay and retire as principal in Tullahoma but things changed.
“Upon coming home to Tullahoma, my plan was to serve out the final years of my career as the principal of Tullahoma High School,” he said in his letter to staff. “But, as we all have experienced at some point or another, what we plan and build our lives around may not always go as we thought. That is why God teachers us to trust and remain flexible, as you never know what lies ahead.”
Given a need to return to a good work-life balance, Quick said he is ready to enter the next phase of his life.
“In reflecting on all that has been accomplished, I believe the appropriate time for my departure from Tullahoma High School has arrived,” he said. “Therefore, please accept this letter as my notice of resignation, effective June 30, 2023. During my remaining time in my proud role as principal at THS, please know I will remain steadfastly committed to the students, faculty, staff, and other shareholders of the lighthouse of our community.”
He added that although he is leaving, he wanted the school to feel free to call on him in the future.
“Thank you for the time and resources invested in me these past three years,” he said. “I am departing a better leader and person as a result, and my building leadership and innovative thinking have set the table for the next generation of students to be equipped to achieve their dreams. Please know that Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat is more than a saying. I will remain committed and available to assist my alma mater whenever called upon... just say the word!”
In light of the departure, TCS has already began the search for his replacement. A spokesperson for the school system said they are going through standard hiring practices and the job has been listed on the district’s website since May 1.