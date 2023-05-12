Jason Quick

The Class of 2023 will be the last graduating class for Tullahoma High School Principal Jason Quick as he has tendered his resignation, effective June 30 after three years at the helm of the city school.

“Thank you for the opportunity to have served as the principal at Tullahoma High School for the past three years,” Quick began in his resignation letter tendered to Director of Schools Catherine Stephens. He also sent out letters to students and parents in announcing his intention to leave his role as high school principal.

