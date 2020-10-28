The QuikMart at the corner of West Carroll and South Jackson streets will be getting an upgrade.
At its Oct. 19 meeting, the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission unanimously approved a new site plan for the gas station and convenience store.
The site plan includes a new, 4,800-square-foot convenience store with additional gas pumps to “replace and expand” the existing gas station. In addition to expanding the convenience store, the applicant, Jonathan Edwards of Edward Oil Company, will add another entrance on South Jackson Street and widen the alleyway located behind the existing store. This alley widening will better accommodate semi-tractor-trailers and other vehicular traffic to and from the site, according to the application.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody, acting in her capacity as Interim Planning Director, told the planning commission that Edwards Oil Company is taking on widening the alleyway at its own costs, meaning the city will not need to allocate any funding toward widening it.
According to the site plan, the existing gas pumps will be shifted to the northern side of the property, closer to the Tullahoma City Schools administration building, and add more self-service pumps. New diesel fuel pumps will be installed on the southern end of the property, with the new, expanded convenience store in the center. More parking spaces will also be added, for a total of 31 parking spaces.
The land used for the expanded service station includes the current QuikMart property as well as the adjacent lot to the south of the property, which abuts Coffee Street. This lot was combined with the current property to create one large lot for the new site.
A proposed timeline for the work to begin was not immediately available.