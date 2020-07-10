Weichert, Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates is proud to announce that Rachel Ferrell has joined their Tullahoma office as an affiliated broker.
Ferrell will be assisting home buyers and sellers in Coffee, Franklin, Bedford, Rutherford, and Moore counties with all their real estate needs.
“Rachel is an incredible addition to our team of talented agents,” said Joe Orr, the broker/owner of Tullahoma-based Weichert affiliate. “Her enthusiasm and willingness to go the extra mile will be a tremendous asset for both our office and clients. We warmly welcome her to our team.”
A resident of Tullahoma, Ferrell is looking forward to her new career. Prior to joining Weichert, Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates, Ferrell had a career in event planning and fundraising.
Ferrell joins a team of knowledgeable and dedicated agents at Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates, which brings many years of combined real estate experience to their clients.
She is also excited to take advantage of the numerous business tools and marketing support Weichert provides its affiliate agents to help them offer the best real estate service in the industry.
“I’m a real estate agent in Southern Middle Tennessee,” Ferrell said in joining the firm. “I’m a wife, a mom and a homeowner. I have felt the pressure of selling my home and I have endured the stress of finding the right home for my family.
“I love my community and see huge potential for positive growth. As a communicator and a problem solver I can walk you through your next move with clarity and purpose. What are your real estate goals? I will help you get to where YOU want to go. We’ll have a lot of fun while we’re at it! Let’s dream about your next move, together.”
Her credentials include:
• Member of the Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors
• Member of the Tennessee Association of Realtors
• Member of the National Association of Realtors
Background:
• Event Planning
• Fundraising
Education:
• Middle Tennessee State University
• B.S. Organizational Communication
Community Involvement:
• Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce