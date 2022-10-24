During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, medical experts are taking the opportunity to remind women over 40 to get their annual mammogram and are also recommending that women over 30 get a risk assessment.
Dr. Dana Bonaminio, board certified radiologist and fellowship trained in breast imaging, has worked exclusively imaging breasts for the last seven years.
Bonaminio said that women 40 and over should have annual mammograms, but she said the new recommendation is that women at age 30 should get a risk assessment done to zero in if there are potential risks that could require a mammogram earlier.
“Number one is be an advocate for your own breast health. That includes doing your annual mammogram, understanding your family history,” she said. Your first three relatives that have had breast or ovarian cancer. That may mean that you have increased risks for developing cancer and you may be eligible for additional screening tests.”
That initial assessment personalizes your care to see if there needs to be screenings before 40. This can usually be performed by a primary care provider.
“It’s normal to feel nervous,” Bonaminio said. “Particularly the first time you go for your appointment. That’s a normal feeling. Don’t let that deter you from going.”
Bonaminio said that women will have warm experience with a technologist that is committed to helping the patient and to getting good images.
“The idea is that we are potentially saving your life. They are dedicated to that. They are used to doing this, are very experienced and knowledgeable,” she said.
First time patients will get a base-line mammogram. It’s completely normal to be called back for additional images.
“As the years go by, we understand your tissue looks the same every year. It’s less likely you’ll get called back,” Bonaminio said.
Bonaminio urges women to know their own body. Breast self-awareness is very important, as is monthly breast self-exams.
She stressed the importance that women know the importance of having a screening mammogram once a year after the age of 40. Women younger than 40 are diagnosed with breast cancer, Bonaminio said, and those are mostly diagnosed by annual exam or the patient with monthly self-exams.
She said to look for breast masses or lumps that feel new. Breast cancers typically don’t hurt.
“If you feel a mass that doesn’t hurt, doesn’t move and is getting larger, those are more concerning that finding a lump that actually hurts.”
Very concerning symptoms are if the nipple is retracting, bloody nipple discharge, skin changes including reddening and texture changes. These symptoms should be checked out by a primary care physician and potentially referred to a breast imaging specialist.
In the Ascension Medical Group, some locations also offer diagnostic imaging, like if a patient has an area of concern like a lump. Three sites have magnetic imaging and some have ultrasounds.
“Mammography is very good at resolutions. Some of the calcifications we’re looking at are a millimeter in size,” Bonaminio said. “If you can think of a grain of salt, that’s how granular we’re looking at the tissue.”