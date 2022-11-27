Those who are in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine won’t have to travel too far as Ragú II has made Tullahoma its new home to serve New York style pizza and Italian food.
Ragú II held its grand opening on Oct. 27 at its location at 111 W. Lauderdale St. and according to the restaurant manager Nikson Santos, the business and the reception has been great.
“The people are really nice over here,” Santos said. “I’m really happy, like the people love our food. That’s why we try to make everything fresh for them and do the best we can. I’m really happy that people really love it. I do not get complaints about our food and that’s good.”
After being open for a weeks, Ragú II had a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, which Santos said it was really good to see local residents supporting local businesses.
“The people over here are very nice,” he said. “I really like how they support small businesses.”
He added he is excited to go out and learn more about the businesses and the community in Tullahoma.
Ragú II is a family business that got its roots in Maryland, where the first Ragú restaurant is located and still operational. As for how Ragú II came to be, Santos said his sister lives in Tullahoma and found the location of what would become the restaurant on W. Lauderdale Street. Santos said a deciding factor in opening in Tullahoma was due to not seeing any other restaurant that had a menu similar to theirs.
Ragú II’s menu consists of a substantial selection of food ranging from its New York style pizza to its salads, panini and wraps, classic pasta, risotto, gnocchi, “from the land” Italian dishes and “from the sea” seafood dishes. There are also soups, grilled flatbread, chicken wings, sub sandwiches and burgers as well as healthy and gluten free options.
“People really love our menu and food,” Santos said. “We serve a lot and got a lot of options.”
Santos added that in the future they will try to refresh the menu and try to have special menus for the weekend.
Ragú II’s business hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ragú II also delivers within a five-mile radius and orders must be a minimum of $25.
For more information, call 931-222-4142, visit Ragú II’s website at www.ragupizzatn.com or follow its Facebook page at Ragú II.