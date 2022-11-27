Ragú II

Ragú II, located at 111 W. Lauderdale St., serves a variety of Italian cuisine and New York style pizza. 

Those who are in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine won’t have to travel too far as Ragú II has made Tullahoma its new home to serve New York style pizza and Italian food.

Ragú II held its grand opening on Oct. 27 at its location at 111 W. Lauderdale St. and according to the restaurant manager Nikson Santos, the business and the reception has been great.

Ragú II held a ribbon cutting ceremony this past week to celebrate its opening in Tullahoma.

