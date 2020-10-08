Tullahoma Public Works Director Butch Taylor has been notified by CSX that construction of the road crossings over some railroad tracks has forced certain streets to be closed intermittently during the work.
Railroad crossings at Lauderdale, Warren, Hogan and Brown streets were closed earlier this week and will likely continue to be closed for the next few days, according to CSX officials.
The Lauderdale and Warren crossings were the first to be closed to motorists on Wednesday, with the Hogan and Brown crossings following Thursday.
Officials say the next scheduled closures are scheduled for Oct. 12 through 15, though crews may just keep the crossings completely closed through the 15th in order to complete the work.
Lauderdale and Warren crossings are anticipated to be closed through Oct. 13, while the Hogan and Brown crossings may be closed until Oct. 15.
During this construction, residents and motorists should expect delays and seek alternative routes.
Motorists should be aware of the closures, watch for workers in the construction zone and drive with caution.
Motorists should always expect a train when crossing railroad tracks.