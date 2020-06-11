In an effort to reduce pollution from rainwater and keep the city greener, a rain garden has been installed at East Lincoln Elementary School.
According to the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, a rain garden is “a planted depression that is built into the landscape to capture and infiltrate runoff from impervious surfaces, like rooftops and pavement.”
Rain gardens help retain rainwater and nourish the soil and plants while helping reduce the water pollution from heavy rains and localized flooding. They can be easily incorporated into both residential and small-scale commercial landscaping and work with nature instead of against it.
The city’s first rain garden was an effort spearheaded by Alderman Robin Dunn and the Go Green! Council. She first announced plans to install the rain garden at the end of April. Workers finally got the opportunity to plant all the greenery needed starting Thursday, June 11.
Dunn and volunteers planted several hundred small plants that will help filter out contaminants in the stormwater during their work day.
According to Dunn, she got the idea to put in a rain garden after the flooding that happened last spring. When the rains collected, the Go Green team “investigated ways to help control storm water more efficiently.”
As for the location, Dunn said the recently-renovated East Lincoln school include a number of “green” features, making it the perfect spot to add the rain garden.
“This rain garden will help the school continue to be a prime example of how public spaces can use resources responsibly,” Dunn said.
According to Bob Bates with the Go Green team, the plants that make up the rain garden flora include several types of grass and flowers that will “soak up” the contaminants and use them as nutrients.
The grasses include Little Bluestream (Schizachyrium scoparium), Soft Rush (Juncus effusus) and Northwind Switchgrass (Panicum Virgatum ‘Northwind’). Some of the flowers include Purple Cone Flower (echniacea purpurea), Rose Mallow (Hibiscus moscheutos), Dense Blazing Star (Liatris spicata) and Brown-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia goldsturm).
These plants, Bates told The News, will hold the water for “several days,” soaking up the contaminants before releasing the water cleaner than it came to them.
This one rain garden alone isn’t the end-all solution to the city’s stormwater flooding problem, Dunn added, but she hoped homeowners around town would be inspired to create their own rain gardens and help the city control stormwater together.
“When we all work together, great things can happen,” she said.
If people wish to learn more on how to create their own rain gardens, Dunn suggested checking the local library and the UT-TSU Extension Office in Manchester for more resources on how to proceed.
Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library is located at 312 N. Collins St. The UT Extension Office is located at 1331 McArthur St. in Manchester.
