Despite its best attempts, the weather could not rain on the Wildcats’ parade as the Tullahoma High School graduation class of 2023 walked the line at Wilkins Stadium Friday night. The commencement ceremonies saw 249 students from Tullahoma High School, as well as students from Tullahoma Virtual Academy, receive their diplomas.
While rain did make its way to Tullahoma on Friday morning, it did not hinder the commencement ceremonies, as the graduates walked to the field to the classic graduation tunes of “Pomp and Circumstance” by Edward Elgar and the ovation of family, friends, teachers and administrators.
THS Principal Jason Quick welcomed everyone to the 101st commencement and gave recognition to Dr. Koye Solomon for making sure the commencement ceremonies were able to take place outside.
“As the first year of our 100 years concludes, the Class of 2023 of Tullahoma High School are starting to write even greater history for the next generation,” Quick said.
Quick praised the Tullahoma City Schools administration, the Board of Education and the high school teachers and staff for their contributions for committing to preparing students to succeed in their lives after high school. He asked the graduating class to take a stand, make eye contact with their families and give them around of applause to them for all they did to help them get to them there to graduation.
Quick said as he was writing his speech to address them, he was thinking about the unpredictability of life, and that day’s weather, he thought of the lyrics from the song “The River” by Garth Brooks. He told the class it was time for them to jump in their boat and set sail on the river of life, but gave the precaution that the river will not always provide smooth waters, and it will take them down to places where they did not want or intended to go.
Quick said to “embrace the journey and stay the course.” Quick reminded the students of he has preached to them over the past three years to do their best every day, and that the results are less important than the effort to give their best.
In his closing remarks, Quick told the graduating class they are all on the sailing on the river called life, and no matter where their plans were, it is the love they share with those who they meet on their journey that becomes the most important, and to trust in the wisdom of the “captain” that is helping to guide them on their journey.
“To the Class of 2023 I say this: always remain true to yourself. I look forward to the journey of the unknown alongside you as we depart THS together this year and begin rowing on the river called life,” Quick said. “Remember, once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. I love you more than you could ever know, thank you.”
It was revealed recently that Quick had resigned as principal after serving for three years, effective June 30.
Director of the Tullahoma Virtual Academy (TVA) Dr. Greg English spoke next and thanked both Quick and THS seniors for letting them share the stage as they celebrate all the graduates for 2023. He said it was hard for him to come out with a theme for his speech, as it was the final opportunity for any of the administration and faculty to teach them something of value before they cross the stage that night.
He said he did what any “highly educational professional” would do and that was to ask ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot released in November 2022 that has been topic of discussion in academia, medicine and other areas. English shared the speech that was generated, but said the lesson comes within the algorithm of ChatGPT, as it chose words based on patterns it found across the internet while following a set of rules in its programing, meanwhile humans tend to put value on outcomes and goals.
“Focus on your algorithm; your process and your rules should support your goal,” English said. “When your algorithm has been thoughtfully designed, and your rules are built on the powerful lessons from your teachers and all of those who are here to cheer you on tonight, your goals will take care of themselves.”
Following English was the Senior Class President of 2023 Hannah Chessor. Chessor said she was very humble and grateful to be speaking on behalf of her classmates and of the high school.
“Of all of the graduates, not a single one of us has done it alone,” Chessor said. “We are all a patchwork quilt made of those who loved us, those who believed in our futures and those who have shown us kindness. Because of you, we would not be here tonight without your undivided support.”
Addressing her classmates, she said they have worked, struggled, sacrificed, studied and dreamed to get to graduation. She said while they were closing “one of the most important chapters of [their] lives,” the best thing about finishing a chapter is there is another on the next page.
“It’s been a pleasure to getting to learn and grow with you over the past four years, and some of you even longer than that,” she said. “We have navigated high school together, and that in itself was challenging. We have made so many memories, and I hope that when we look back to our time in high school we think of the lifelong memories and friends that we made along the way. I hope you hold on extra tight to those memories as they will hold on to you.”
Chessor finished her speech by stating with them being on their own now, which she described as the scary and cool news, she cannot wait to see everyone flourish in the next chapter of their lives as this is not where their story ends.
The ceremony also featured speeches from both the Class of 2023’s Salutatorian Zane Hopf and Valedictorian Fischer Flowers. Hopf began by thanking all the parents, friends and mentors who spent their time to help the Class of 2023 get to graduation.
“For some parents, this is likely a bittersweet day marking the ending of your graduate’s childhood and their dependence on you,” Hopf said. “For others, you may feel relief that you don’t have to drag your kid out of bed in the morning.”
Hopf recounted the journey he and his fellow classmates experienced when they started as freshman, their journey through the COVID-19 pandemic as sophomores, getting back to a normal setting junior year and being at the top as seniors. He concluded his speech with a quote from baseball player Yogi Berra who said “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
“I am confident that we will walk our paths to the best of our abilities,” Hopf said. “I wish us success and nothing else.”
Flowers, who graduated as the class valedictorian at 15-years-old, addressed his fellow graduates, referencing the well-known adage “In the end, it’s not just the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years,” as they prepare to enter the adult world.
“Our time is limited, just look how fast the past four years have gone and it is up to us to make the most of what we have been given,” Flowers said.
He said as they move on to what is in store for them, there were two things to keep in mind. The first is they will not always succeed right away but he challenged them to view those moments as missteps that are “a part of the process.” The second thing is in order to success in life, they must enjoy the process in between their goals.
“We have to enjoy what comes in between and live in the moment because ultimately no matter what we trying to obtain most of our lives will be spent in the pursuit.”
To wrap up his address, Flowers said what will matter at the end of their lives will be the number of people who they had helped to be better versions of themselves, just like the teachers and administrators had done for them.
“If we go out into the world, and work hard, not take the easy way out, and strive to better not only ourselves but those around us,” Flowers said. “I am certain we will ultimately be successful and honor the support and sacrifice of those who got us here today.”
Before the graduates walked to the stage to receive their diplomas, Quick mentioned that the Class of 2023 received an excess of $3.6 million in academic scholarships, and have a potential of another $1.7 million in Hope scholarship funding. As the graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, each student gave Quick a golf ball, similarly to last year when the Class of 2022 graduates gave him marbles. Quick jokingly said everyone can meet him at Top Golf later to hit all the golf balls he received. He then welcomed Student Body President Thompson Phan to lead the graduates in turning their tassels.
Phan said he thinks that they can all agree that their journey had been filled with unique challenges and complications but ultimately, they persevered. He followed up and said that losing things does not mean losing, as sometimes they gain things when something is lost. Before signing off and ordering the class to turn their tassels, Phan ended his speech by stating that he is certain everyone will make the most out of each opportunity that comes there way and take those opportunities to mature and grow.
“May your legacy be passed down like folk songs and hold on to your memories as they hold on to you,” Phan said.
Photos were taken by Erin Douglas and Kyle Murphy.