Despite its best attempts, the weather could not rain on the Wildcats’ parade as the Tullahoma High School graduation class of 2023 walked the line at Wilkins Stadium Friday night. The commencement ceremonies saw 249 students from Tullahoma High School, as well as students from Tullahoma Virtual Academy, receive their diplomas.

While rain did make its way to Tullahoma on Friday morning, it did not hinder the commencement ceremonies, as the graduates walked to the field to the classic graduation tunes of “Pomp and Circumstance” by Edward Elgar and the ovation of family, friends, teachers and administrators.

THS Graduation 2023 (11)
THS Graduation 2023 (12)

Senior Class President Hannah Chessor
THS Graduation 2023 (13)

Salutatorian Zane Hopf
THS Graduation 2023 (14)

Valedictorian Fischer Flowers