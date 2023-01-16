Sen. Randy McNally.jpg

Sen. Randy McNally

The Tennessee State Senate has re-elected Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) for a fourth term as Speaker of the Senate. Senators met at noon on the first organizational day of the 113th General Assembly to elect their speaker. By statute, the Speaker of the Senate holds the title of Lieutenant Governor. McNally has served as Speaker of the Senate and Lieutenant Governor since January 2017.

“The Tennessee Senate is one of the most conservative legislative bodies in the nation. This is a great source of pride and has resulted in great things for our state. But our strength comes not just from our conservatism but also from our dedication to the people of this state,” said Lt. Governor McNally. “I am extremely proud to once again serve the people of Tennessee as Speaker of the Senate and Lieutenant Governor of Tennessee. I am grateful for your trust and will not let you down.”