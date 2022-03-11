This past week, while walking to the gymnasium for an assembly, a student collapsed at the feet of an administrator and other students at Moore County High School.
Immediately, students began to assist the administrator in administering aid. Within seconds, one student stayed on the line with 911 throughout the whole event while multiple other students ran to find other help including MCHS Principal Brad Sanders and the School Resource Officer, Justin Grogan. Additional students blocked the hallway to the other students that were unaware of the emergency situation and were still trying to make it to the gym for their assembly. Once Officer Grogan reached the student, he immediately determined that CPR was necessary. “I knew right away that this was not a ‘normal’ event,” Officer Grogan said. Once CPR was started, Principal Sanders ran to retrieve the nearest AED (Automated External Defibrillator- a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses and treats life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia).
Moore County High School has three AEDs in the building, with one required to be near the gymnasium. Once applied to the child, the AED recommended that a defibrillation (shock) was needed to allow the restoration of a normal heart rhythm. Another member of the administration team prepared for the arrival of the Moore County Emergency Management Agency team. The child was awake as paramedics arrived and prepared him for Lifeflight to Vanderbilt.
Having been the CPR instructor for the school system for years, Officer Grogan highlighted the importance of training for emergencies. “The incident that took place showed exactly what happens when you are trained for emergencies. The reaction becomes muscle memory,” he said. “It’s not a matter of IF, but WHEN you will have to use your emergency training.”
When Principal Sanders was asked what stood out the most to him about this situation, he said it was the pride he felt over the incredible teamwork. “The teachers and administrators have had training to help prepare for emergency situations, and they did an amazing job, but to see the kids step up and help in their way without that training is amazing. The students on the scene during this emergency helped greatly to make sure their classmate could get the help he needed quickly,” Sanders said. Officer Grogan added, “It was really neat to see all of the positives that can come out of a negative experience”
It was determined by doctors that the student’s life was saved by the rapid response of the school staff, Student Resource Officer, and students. In a statement released online by Superintendent Chad Moorehead, he shared his feelings on the events. “As Director of Schools I cannot express in words how proud I am of every person involved in this incident. A student’s life was saved inside our hallways this week. If you have a child in our school buildings, they are walking amongst true heroes. We live in a very special place. Please do not take for granted the way our county departments work together for our community and especially our children.”