Readers of the Tullahoma News were busy capturing the beauty of the one-two winter punch Mother Nature dealt the city over the past week, dumping ice and snow on the area in a pair of events that paralyzed parts of the country.
While Tullahoma had to cope with some outages and even saw schools close for the bitterly cold winter weather, round-one of the winter assault saw the area on the cusp of a major hit that buried points west under several inches of snow. Meanwhile, a major disaster played out in Texas as massive blackouts caused widespread issues.
However, even as the ice and snow rolled in, photographers were busy sending in their shots to The News. In today’s issue, both pages 2A and 5A are dedicated to the photos taken both by readers and members of the Tullahoma News staff, the photos on page 2A in living color while page 5A depicts the artsy side of photography in black and white. The News thanks its readers for submitting pictures - more of which can be found on our Facebook page - and encourages those capturing any future weather events to send their pictures, complete with the name of the photographer, where the picture was taken and who is in the picture to dsherrill@tullahomanews.com. Your picture, with you credited, may make the paper.