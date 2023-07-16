Reading buddy pic

Volunteers are still being sought for the K-3 Reading Buddy initiative which seeks to put 100 reading assistants into classrooms around Tullahoma this coming year to help improve the reading abilities of students in the wake of the state’s new third-grade retention policy for those who are not reading on grade level.

As of press-time, 29 volunteers had been accepted into the Reading Buddy Program, meaning there is still a ways to go to meet the vision shared by former Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee and Director of Schools Catherine Stephens. Those wishing to get involved can get a registration card from the city school system or by contacting Curlee at 931-581-0360 or at lculree@lighttube.net.

Reading Buddies

Tags

Recommended for you