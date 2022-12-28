An Estill Springs man may have won the race but lost in the end when he figured out he was racing Tullahoma Police.
The man, Matthew Campbell, 32, is charged with reckless driving for speeding down South Jackson Street.
According to Tullahoma Police reports, an officer began traveling in the left lane on South Jackson Street next to a gray Toyota Camry. When the officer began to pass the vehicle, the driver took off at a high rate a speed.
“I followed behind him and advised other units that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed into Tullahoma,” the police officer said in the report. “I paced him until I reached 103 mph and backed off.”
The officer then initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle further down South Jackson Street, made contact with Campbell and asked him why he sped off from the officer.
“He stated he was used to driving in Murfreesboro and thought someone was trying to race him,” the report read.
The officer noted the odor of alcohol coming from the driver and, while he showed some signs of impairment, he did not appear to be above the legal limit. The officer asked Campbell to have a valid driver come and pick him up, which he agreed to do so.
Two citations were given to Campbell for speeding and reckless driving.